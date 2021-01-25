Water projects receive funding

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Commission approved $4,626,938 for water and wastewater projects in seven Arkansas communities Jan. 20, according to a news release.

These projects, including southeast Arkansas sites, will assist more than 6,000 people:

• The Fordyce Rural Water Association in Dallas County received a $313,643 loan from the Water Sewer & Solid Waste Fund. The funds will be used to replace outdated residential meters with a new Automatic Meter Reading system. This project will benefit 755 customers, according to the release.

m The City of Dumas in Desha County received a $376,995 loan from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to connect the community of Pickens to the Dumas water system. This will allow Pickens to purchase water from the City of Dumas and eliminate the need for Pickens to replace its aging water tank. This project will benefit approximately 40 water customers in Pickens.

• The East End Improvement District No. 1 in Saline County received a $2,650,000 loan from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund for the construction of a water storage tank, installation of 12-inche water lines and rehabilitation of the existing water storage tanks. This project will benefit 2,297 customers.

• The Highway 4 & 24 Water Association in Ouachita County received a $339,418 loan with principal forgiveness from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund for removal of a standpipe to reduce the risk of water stagnation, rehabilitate water tanks and construct a new water line to replace a section that has been abandoned due to leakage. The customer base for this project is 865.

• The Town of Menifee in Conway County received a $657,832 loan from the Arkansas Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund to rehabilitate and update the wastewater collection system. This project will benefit 128 wastewater customers.

• The City of Caraway in Craighead County received $263,300 in additional funding with principal forgiveness on an existing loan. These funds will be used to drill a new well and repair a detention tank. The customer base for the project is 575.

• The City of Mount Ida in Montgomery County received a grant for $25,750 in additional funding. These funds will be used for the replacement of existing outdated meters with an automated meter reading system. This project will benefit approximately 1,394 customers.

Details: agriculture.arkansas.gov/natural-resources/divisions/water-development/