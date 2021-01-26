NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Striped bass are biting lures or bait.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said stripers can be caught from the south half of the lake with Alabama rigs, brood minnows or shad 20 to 30 feet deep.

Try for walleye with jerk baits. Black bass are also biting jerk baits as well as Alabama rigs or crawdad-colored crank baits.

For crappie, fish 20 feet deep around brush with minnows or jigs. Anglers report having to catch lots of small crappie to get some keepers. Crappie must be 10 inches long. The daily limit is 15. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-40s.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store said power generation has been heavy at Beaver Dam, creating high water conditions.

Trout can be caught from shore in eddies during high water at Parker Bend with nightcrawlers or Power Bait combined with a waxworm. The top lures are size 6 or 7 Flicker Shads, size 6 or 7 countdown Rapalas or small spoons. Good spoon colors include gold and red or gold and silver.

Lake Atalanta

Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said trout are biting well on Power Bait, worms, small jigs and most trout lures. Trout fishing is good at all area waters stocked with trout by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office recommends trying for black bass with a jig and pig. Use small hair jigs for crappie.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office recommends fishing for crappie with jigs or minnows in the evenings under and near the one-lane bridge over the lake.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing trout at Lake Brittany with white or yellow Power Bait or Gulp bait. Anglers report catching some good-sized golden trout as well as rainbow trout.

Go for black bass at any Bella Vista lake with jerk baits, crank baits or Alabama rigs.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at Swepco Lake with soft plastic lures or swim baits. Fishing is good day or night.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with small jerk baits or dark-colored hair jigs.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fish for black bass at Lake Eucha with jerk baits or Alabama rigs, Stroud suggests.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing at Lake Tenkiller for crappie with jigs worked around brush and docks. Black bass fishing is good with crank baits, plastic worms and spinner baits. Fish around docks and timber.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service reports good fishing for black bass 35 to 70 feet deep around shad schools on the main lake. Search around points for schools of shad. Work a swim bait or jigging spoon near the shad. Most bass caught are spotted bass.