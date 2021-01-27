Man's body found in Arkansas River near bridge

FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The Pulaski County's sheriff's office is investigating after a man's body was discovered Tuesday floating in the Murray Lock and Dam in Little Rock.

Deputies responded about 4:30 to a call about a body floating in the Arkansas River near the Big Dam Bridge, according to Lt. Robert Garrett, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

Emergency crews recovered the body, but the "older white male" has yet to be identified, Garrett said.