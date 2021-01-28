Fayetteville man arrested after drive-by shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- A young man was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he fired several shots at a duplex on North Pointer Lane.

John Rowland, 18, of 1803 Cherry Hills Drive, was arrested in connection with terroristic act, possession of a defaced firearm, theft of property and theft by receiving. Rowland was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Officers were called to 1853 N. Pointer Lane at 6:19 a.m. Tuesday on a report of shots being fired, according to a preliminary report from Fayetteville police. Officers found evidence of eight bullets fired at the residence, with most of the bullets fired into the garage door, according to the report.

Police said an elderly resident was sitting and smoking in the garage when the shots were fired.

No one was injured in the shooting.

One bullet hit a Toyota Highlander parked in the garage, shattering the rear window, and another hit the garage door of the adjoining residence of the duplex.

Residents told police Rowland was involved in an altercation with one of them several weeks ago and said he fired the shots.

While the shooting was being investigated, police received a report of a stolen car near Laurel Landing, not far from Rowland's residence. Several spent, 9mm shell casings were found inside the car. The car was reported stolen from a residence near Rowland's address.

Rowland went to the Police Department, according to the report, and told police he had taken the vehicle and fired several shots at the Pointer Lane residence.