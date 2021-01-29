Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Marselina Ibarra, 29, of 264 N. Elm St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Ibarra was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Farmington

• Halley Helyer, 28, of 305 Ridgeway St. in Huntsville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault, battery, false imprisonment, interference with emergency communications and criminal mischief. Helyer was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,400 bond.

Fayetteville

• Nathaniel Schibline, 31, of 4010 Ridgeway Drive in Fort Smith was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Schibline was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Gentry

• Harley Hoffman, 34, of 710 N.W. Seventh St. in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Hoffman was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Ricardo Salcedo, 28, of 420 Park St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Salcedo was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Quinton Loftis, 23, of Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with burglary. Loftis was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Matthew Mulheran, 27, of 1029 Madison 8190 in Huntsville was arrested Wednesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Mulheran was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Dylan Boyd, 27 of 615 E. Beaver St. in Jenks, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated robbery and terroristic threatening. Boyd was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.