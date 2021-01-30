102-year-old mother leads way as she, family get covid-19 shots

When 102-year-old Ora Hawkins told her daughter, Sandra Townsend, she wanted the covid-19 vaccination, Townsend celebrated the news.

Hawkins, a woman of wisdom and faith, had experienced the 1918 influenza pandemic, which lasted until 1920 and killed an estimated 50 million people globally and about 675,000 in the United States.

"I was overjoyed when mother told me she wanted to receive the vaccination," said Townsend. "I said yes, we're going."

Making it a family affair, Hawkins was accompanied by her son, son-in-law and daughter as they traveled to the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Friday afternoon to receive their first doses of the covid-19 vaccination.

Hawkins said she had no worries as she sat in the lobby with her family until her appointment time.

"I'm used to doing this all the time," said Hawkins, who added that she has survived the flu pandemic, has buried six children, and is a widow. "I've lived through more than this."

Also waiting in the lobby, and one month shy of her 100th birthday was Mildred Pierce.

Pierce, who is a cancer survivor, said it was important that she receive the vaccine because she didn't want to get sick.

"I don't like shots, but this shot is important," she said. "I've had two major surgeries with cancer on my face, and the Lord has been right with me."

Pierce, who is also a widow, says she lives alone and has been told by her children that she is in better shape than they are.

As her name was called for her appointment, escorted by her son, she checked in, joining dozens of other senior citizens in a socially distanced line.

On his way out the door was Henry Smith, who was in his 70s. Smith had just been released from the observation area after receiving the vaccine.

"I'm just trying to keep this covid-19 away from me," Smith said. He went on to say that it was important for him to stay healthy. "I just hope this vaccination will calm things down until we can get it under control."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults are at greater risk of requiring hospitalization or dying if they contract covid-19.

People in their 50s are at higher risk for severe illness than people in their 40s.

Similarly, people in their 60s or 70s are, in general, at higher risk for severe illness than people in their 50s.

The greatest risk for severe illness from covid-19 is among those age 85 or older, according to the CDC.

A poll published by the American Association of Retired Persons found that 76% of people 60 and older want to get the covid-19 vaccine and that older adults appear to be more receptive to a vaccine than are younger Americans.

With many conspiracy theories circulating about the vaccine that are giving people second thoughts, Pierce said she had no concerns.

"Hon, I'm sure as with anything in the world, they've been testing this thing for a long time," she said.

With a smile and a quick prick in her arm from the nurse, Pierce said, "that was fast."

As she made her way to the observation area, Hawkins was still sitting in the lobby, receiving a warm greeting from Mayor Shirley Washington.

At 1 p.m. Hawkins' name was called and as the family entered the banquet room area where the shots were being administered, she received many encouraging words.

"She's very independent," Larry Townsend said of his mother-in-law as she walked in on her own, then took his hand and that of the mayor.

Hawkins also never lost sight of her daughter Sandra Townsend, who was in a wheelchair and insisted that they get their shots together.

The mother and daughter received their shots simultaneously, without a flinch.

"It didn't hurt at all," said Sandra Townsend, and her mother agreed. After Larry Townsend received his shot, the family went together to the observation area.

These seasoned citizens of Jefferson County showed others that there was no need to worry when it came to the covid-19 vaccine. Having experienced life and all the trials and tribulations that come with it, the coronavirus pandemic was just another day's adventure for them.

"Praise be to God is the motto we live by," said Sandra Townsend, who added that she admires her mother's strength.

"Through life, you never know what you are going to go through," Hawkins said. "It's just one of those things that was going to happen."