CALENDAR EVENTS FOR THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Editor’s note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to concern about the coronavirus.

Tuesday

College-Planning Virtual Workshop

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas will offer a free virtual seminar, Know Before You Go: College Planning — Getting Where You Want to Go, from 6-7 p.m. This workshop looks at the college-planning process on a year-by-year basis, showing parents and students what needs to be done each year for students to look their best on college and scholarship applications. Register at https://sforce.co/3r1mkKq.

Nonprofit Board Development Workshops

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Service-Learning Program and the Faulkner County affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation are offering informational sessions for community members who want to learn more about serving on a nonprofit board, as well as current nonprofit leaders, staff and board members. The second session, which is free and open to the public, will take place via Zoom at 2 p.m. Tuesday and include perspectives from fundraising and social-media professionals. Register at uca.edu/outreach/nonprofits, or call UCA Outreach at (501) 450-3118.

Ongoing

Women With a Purpose Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — Women With a Purpose meet at 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the Cool Pool Cafe, 155 Chelsea Drive. For updates and instructions on how to join the group, visit www.facebook.com/Womenwithpurposeboston.

COVID-19 Testing

CONWAY — Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway is offering COVID-19 testing for residents of Faulkner County and surrounding areas who have concerns about possible exposure to the virus. The drive-thru testing site, located behind BHMC-Conway at 1555 Exchange Ave., is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointment or physician order needed. For more information, visit baptist-health.com or call (888) BAPTIST.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table offers a free meal every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The meal is takeout only and can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Senior Bingo Days

FAIRFIELD BAY — Senior Bingo Days take place from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at the Chamber/Visitor Center, 385 Dave Creek Parkway (the Lions Club building). Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines are followed. There is limited seating, and reservations are required. To reserve a spot, call Nancy McGowen at (501) 269-4567.

VFW Bingo

FAIRFIELD BAY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4513 Bingo Nights take place at 6:30 every Monday and Saturday. Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines are strictly enforced.

Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry, 2016 Arkansas 25 Bypass, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those who need food are asked to call ahead at (501) 362-8486 so the pantry can have the items ready for pickup.

Fairfield Bay Rotary Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Rotary meets at noon every Wednesday, with lunch at 11:30 a.m., in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills, 337 Snead Drive. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines will be followed.

Upcoming

Soup to Go

CENTER RIDGE — A Soup to Go fundraiser to help send kids to church camp will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at First Baptist Church Center Ridge, 3631 Arkansas 92. Homemade soups will be sold for $10 per quart. Varieties of soup will include potato, cheddar broccoli, vegetable, beef taco and creamy chicken noodle. For more information, call the church at (501) 893-2714.

Callisto Quartet Concert

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas will present the Callisto Quartet in a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in Reynolds Performance Hall, 223 Beatrice Powell St. in Conway. Founded in 2016 at the Cleveland Institute of Music, the Callisto Quartet brings together Paul Aguila and Rachel Stenzel on violin, Eva Kennedy on viola and Hannah Moses on cello. In its five years of performing, the quartet has earned top prizes in nearly every major international chamber-music competition. The Callisto Quartet currently serves as the graduate string quartet-in-residence at the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University in Houston. For more information, call (501) 450-3265.

Fall Prevention and Home Safety Tips

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas will offer a free virtual seminar, Fall Prevention and Home Safety Tips, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 9. The Arkansas Geriatric Education Collaborative will present a free educational program to learn about how to identify and prevent the risk of falls, physical and mental consequences of falling, resources for safety checks and exercises for fall prevention. The presenters will be Laura Spradley, outreach coordinator; and Leah Tobey, clinical coordinator, for the AGEC at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Register at https://sforce.co/3t6NQbd.

Time Out for Tech 2021

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University will offer a pandemic-altered version of its annual preview event for high school seniors, Time Out for Tech 2021, on Feb. 11-13. Sessions for students interested in the College of Arts and Humanities or the College of eTech or are undecided on their majors will visit ATU on Feb. 11. For the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, as well as the College of Natural and Health Sciences, the date is Feb. 12, and for the College of Education and the College of Business, the date is Feb. 13. The daily in-person programs will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., followed by an optional campus tour. Advance registration for Time Out for Tech is required at bit.ly/ATUTOFT2021.

