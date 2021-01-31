State Division I college basketball roundups

SOUTHLAND MEN

NW (LA.) STATE 81,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 77

Trailing by two points at halftime, Northwestern (La.) State (5-14, 4-4 Southland Conference) outscored the University of Central Arkansas 41-35 in the second half Saturday to earn a weekend sweep at the Farris Center in Conway.

The Demons still trailed by two before an 11-0 run in the second half -- capped by a Trenton Massner dunk -- gave them a 67-58 lead with 8:30 remaining. The Bears (3-13, 2-6) chipped into the lead, trailing by one on two separate occasions in the game's final 25 seconds, but Northwestern State went 5 of 6 from the free throw line to seal the victory.

Massner led the Demons with 18 points. Jamaure Gregg had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Northwestern State, LaTerrance Reed also had 16 points and Carvell Teasett added 14. Collin Cooper led the way for the Bears with 17 points, Rylan Bergersen had 16, Eddy Kayouloud added 12 and Jaxson Baker chipped in with 10.

SWAC MEN

GRAMBLING STATE 74,

ARK.-PINE BLUFF 71

Shaun Doss Jr. scored 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor, but it wasn't enough as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (3-13, 2-5 SWAC) fell to Grambling State (6-8, 4-3) at the FCH Assembly Center in Grambling, La.

After trailing 42-33 at halftime, UAPB pulled within 73-71 with three seconds remaining on Dequan Morris' jumper. But Zahad Munford sealed the victory for Grambling State by making one of two free throws with one second left to play. The Golden Lions shot 36.8% from the floor and outrebounded the Tigers 36-33.

Joshuwan Johnson added 18 points for the Golden Lions.

Munford led the Tigers with 16 points, Prince Moss added 14 and Kelton Edwards scored 11.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 71,

NW (LA.) STATE 39

Carley Hudspeth scored a career-high 20 points -- including six three-pointers -- as the University of Central Arkansas won consecutive games for the first time this season with Saturday's victory over Northwestern (La.) State at the Farris Center in Conway.

The Sugar Bears (5-10, 3-4 Southland Conference) held the Lady Demons (0-12, 0-7) to four points in the second quarter to take control of the game. Northwestern State shot just 29.8% from the floor, its worst shooting performance of the season, while UCA shot 44.1%. The Sugar Bears outrebounded the Lady Demons 47-25 and forced 20 turnovers. UCA outscored Northwestern State 39-9 off the bench and held a 23-4 advantage in second-chance points.

Lucy Ibeh scored 14 points and Terri Crawford added 11 for the Sugar Bears.

Tristen Washington led the Lady Demons with 12 points.

SWAC WOMEN

GRAMBLING STATE 67,

ARK.-PINE BLUFF 53

Grambling State University (5-5, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) outscored the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 31-12 in the first half Saturday to cruise to a victory at the FCH Assembly Center in Grambling, La.

The Golden Lions (2-10, 1-5) went 2 of 13 from the floor in the first quarter and 1 of 11 in the second quarter. They went a combined 13 of 21 from the floor in the second half. UAPB made eight shots in the third quarter, including five three-pointers.

Jahnay Anderson led the Golden Lions with 12 points, Kaila Walker scored 11 and Khadijah Brown added 11.

Grambling State's Justice Coleman led all scorers with 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the floor.