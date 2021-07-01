Softball greats set for induction double dose

Last year's inductions into the Arkansas Softball Hall of Fame were postponed because of the coronavirus, so Friday night the classes of 2020 and 2021 will be honored.

The ceremony will start at 6 p.m. in the main pavilion at Sherwood Park, which is the same time the 42nd annual Busch Classic will start.

While players will come from all over the state to be inducted, teams from all over the country will compete in every class for men and women.

Just as the Hall of Fame will showcase some of the state's greatest players, men and women, the Busch shows off some of the best players in the country.

There will be a short reception after the ceremony for all current and past inductees as well as anyone who played with or for Carroll Ray Bell, one of the inductees.

The reception is sponsored by Jerry and Etta Webster.

Another inductee is Reo Hosman, who started the team One Eyed Jacks that became a national power during the 1970s.

Hosman is 94 years young, and no one is more excited abut the inductions than him.

* * *

In case you missed it, our annual Hog Futures features kicked off Wednesday with a look at freshman running back Raheim Sanders.

Every new recruit will be featured before football season happens, so if you are looking for football news we have it.

One of the great features of the newspaper being on the iPad is you can still go back to Wednesday's paper and read the story.

* * *

For months people have been asking how good will the Arkansas football team be this year.

The questions are coming harder and faster lately.

The answer is simple: Who knows?

There's some good talent returning, but Sam Pittman and Co. will have to find a replacement for quarterback Feleipe Franks.

Franks had lots of SEC experience from Florida when he arrived at Arkansas, and he was a key to last year's success. Those three wins may have raised the fans' expectations a little too much.

Franks completed 163 of 238 passes (68.5%) for 2,107 yards and 17 touchdowns with only 4 interceptions.

There are quarterbacks on campus with talent, but what they lack are the 28 games of experience Franks brought with him.

* * *

Before the season, the Boston Red Sox traded former Arkansas Razorback Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals, who immediately declared he was the starting left fielder.

Benintendi was having a good season until he injured a rib.

He was placed on the injured list June 14, missing both of the Royals' series against the Red Sox this season.

* * *

Today is the official beginning of a new era in college sports as athletes can make money off their name, image and likeness.

Several states have passed laws to allow it.

Some players already have been trying to cultivate a following on social media.

Exactly how this is going to work out -- including the Supreme Court's recent unanimous decision that college athletes can be paid -- remains to be seen.

Expect some confusion and even lawsuits.

The bottom line is the rich will get richer and the poor even poorer.

It remains to be seen how Arkansas will compete with schools such as Texas, Alabama, UCLA and dozens of others who already have dozens of multimillionaire fans with huge companies.

If any school has a huge advantage in finding ways for its athletes to cash in on their name and image, it could be UCLA. Most of the movies are made in Hollywood, and what easier way to get a player some cash than to have them appear in a movie.

To me, it seems the light at the end of the tunnel is a train.