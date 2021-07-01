State's active covid cases rise back above 4,000 as 700 new cases reported

Arkansas' daily count of coronavirus cases rose by 700 on Thursday, the biggest one-day jump since Feb. 25, while active cases rose above 4,000 for the first time since March 6, according to information released by the Arkanas Department of Health.

Hospitalizations for the disease in Arkansas rose by 12 to 337, the highest patient load since early March.

No new deaths from the virus were reported, leaving the state's comprehensive tally of deaths since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020 at 5,909.

"While the past two days have seen some of the highest reports for vaccine distribution in a while, our hospitalizations and new cases continue to rise," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet Thursday. "Delays in getting vaccinated allow the Delta Variant to spread. Let’s get the first shot before the weekend of the 4th starts."

The number of covid patients in the state's intensive care units remained at 150. The number of patients on ventilators was also unchanged from the day before at 75.

An additional 6,313 people were vaccinated. The number of individuals who received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine jumped by 623 to 222,609. Individuals fully immunized increased by 2,969 to 996,440.

More details in Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.