UA's new libraries dean starts in fall

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jason Battles, recently a deputy university librarian at the University of Georgia, has been hired by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville as dean of UA libraries.

Battles, 52, steps into the role on Aug. 16, joining UA in time for the reopening of the third and fourth floors of Mullins Library, the main campus library.

The library floors have been closed off since late 2019 as part of what officials have described as a $25 million renovation project, but they are expected to reopen late next month with additional power outlets, new lounge areas and "technology-equipped" study rooms, the university announced.

Battles worked for seven years at the University of Georgia, where he oversaw technology support for libraries, among other responsibilities. He previously worked for about seven years at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in various roles, including as an associate dean for library planning and policy.

"Mr. Battles' range of experience in library leadership makes him the perfect fit to lead our library system at the University of Arkansas," Charles Robinson, the university's provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, said in a statement.

Battles will earn a salary of $225,000, UA spokesman John Post said. He replaces Dennis Clark, who left the university in December after about 17 months on the job to become chief of research and reference services for the Library of Congress.

Battles earned a bachelor's degree in history and political science from Jacksonville State University and two master's degrees -- one in history and the other in library science -- from the University of Alabama.