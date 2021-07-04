4 men killed on state roadways

Four men died on Arkansas roadways heading into the July 4 holiday, according to Arkansas State Police.

On Thursday afternoon, Santos Chaves, 24, of Marked Tree was killed in a crash on Arkansas 14 in Poinsett County, a crash report said.

Chaves was traveling east on Arkansas 14 in rural Poinsett County, when his 2005 GMC Yukon crossed the centerline and struck two approaching Ford pickups at 4:50 p.m., a report said.

Chaves was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steven Hicks, 38, of Menard, Texas, along with two youths ages 5 and 7 riding in his 2018 Ford F250, and a 10-year-old riding with Chaves were injured. They were taken to St. Bernard's Regional Medical Center in Jonesboro, according to the report.

No one was injured in the 2015 Ford F350 that was struck, the report said.

It was raining, and the pavement was wet at the time of the crash, the report said.

On Thursday night, a Little Rock man died after he fell from an overpass and was struck by several vehicles, a report said.

Kailon Tatum, 28, fell from the Markham Street overpass into the northbound lanes of Interstate 430 about 10:40 p.m., the report said. He was struck by a 2018 Ford XPL, a 2015 Dodge Challenger and a 2009 Toyota Camry, according to the report.

Tatum was pronounced dead at the scene. The weather was cloudy, and the pavement was dry at the time, the report said.

On Friday about 2:12 p.m., Ronald Carden, 49, of Bigelow was killed when he exited U.S. 64 in his 2001 Dodge and struck a 2013 Ford that was stopped at U.S. 64 and Arkansas 92 in Plumerville, a report said. Carden's vehicle traveled down an embankment and struck a tree, according to the report.

Carden was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

About 10:10 a.m. Saturday, Desani Neal, 22, of Hot Springs lost control of his 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser while traveling east on Interstate 30 in Benton, a report said. He overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over and strike the interstate's concrete barriers, the report said.

Passenger Hannah Richmond, 19, of Malvern was injured and taken to Saline Memorial Hospital, according to the report.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, the report said.