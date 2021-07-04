Bankruptcy Watch

ALCO Tabetha Jennings (aka Tabetha Leslie Sturch), 2500 Ark. 66, June 24, 2021, Chapter 7.
ALMA Bryan K. and Ashley N. Johnson (fdba Big Pops Quick Lube; fka Ashley Pape), 447 Rudy Road, Apt. B1, June 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Van Aln Vaughn, 2464 Old Macedonia Road, June 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
William Robert and Charlene Marie Abrams (fka Charlene Marie Prybuto, Charlene Marie Smith), 116 Lavender Lane, June 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
ALTUS Russell Lee and Rebecca Ann Williams, 8811 Green Point Drive, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
ARKADELPHIA Loye D. Adkisson, 222 N. 23rd St., June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
BAUXITE Elizabeth M. Dunaway, 16133 Mars Hill Road, June 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
BAY Annie Jewell Sexton, 408 W. Robinson St., June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
BEARDEN Mattie Frances White, 2130 Ark. 203, June 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
BEEBE Bobby Lee and Marsha Nichol Banks, 379 Buck Glade Road, June 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
BEN LOMOND Virginia Delo, P.O. Box 91, June 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
BENTON Astrit Atashi (fdba Atashi LLC; Tony's Italian Restaurant), 6101 Alcoa Road, Apt. 1012, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Greg and Melissa Buckley (dba # Hashtag Delivery LLC), 15424 Ark. 298, June 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Hannah Wright (aka Hannah McCoy), 2020 Watts Road, Apt. C, June 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
Reggie W. and Tora M. Heidelberg, 3191 Harrison Road, June 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
Tamara J. Ferguson, 3023 Denise Road, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
Twila Cockrum, 48 Whispering Pines, June 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Robinson Moscat, 300 N.E. Moberly Lane, No. N12, June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
BISMARCK Bobby Dale Lunsford, 922 Owasso Trail, June 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Randy Jackson and Belinda Jane Milloway, 1120 N. Fifth St., June 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
Ronald Douglas Hutto, 2237 Birch St., June 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
Vance Ray Dixon III., (fdba Vance Dixon Farms), 2826 E. County Road 314, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
BRINKLEY Belinda F. Camp, 614 S. Main St., June 24, 2021, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Jakari Tyron Everett, 2703 Henson Place, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kristine V. Hansen, 3313 Village Green Drive, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Miriam Harrison (aka Miriam Boykin, Miriam McKinney), 3612 Village Green Drive, June 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
Pam C. Washington, 108 S.W. Fourth St., Apt. C, June 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
Tasnim T. Morgan, 12100 Fieldstone Lane, Apt. G36, June 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
CABOT Shaniya Williams, 11 N. Monroe St., June 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
CARLISLE Phillip E. and Debra C. Bratton, 52 Eastwood St., June 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
CENTER RIDGE Lindsay Taylor, 122 Barnes Drive, June 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
CLINTON Frank David Potier, P.O. Box 1482, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Pamela Marie Malabanan, 3105 Ark. 336 East, June 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Carrington Cooley, 429 Helen St., June 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Cynthia Ann Silguero, 1157 Watkins St., June 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
Gregory P. Tims, 3 Oak Tree Circle, June 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
India Cooley (fka India Oliver), 1601 Hogan Lane, Apt. 312, June 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jack R. and Terrie Lynn Goodwin, 625 Fairview St. B, June 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Judy Kay Wheetley, 2212 Broadview, Apt. B, June 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
Ronda Jane Freeman (aka Ronda Jane Freeman Taylor), 4055 Glenwood Drive, Apt. 5502, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
CRAWFORDSVILLE Larry Z. Boyd, 103 Swepton St., June 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
DARDANELLE William Troy Jackson, 14325 Slo Fork Road, June 26, 2021, Chapter 13.
DELAPLAINE Gig Anthony and Angela Gay Pitcher, P.O. Box 111, June 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
DOVER Jason Dow and Katelynn Marie Cowan Jr., 155 Twilight Trail, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
EARLE Angela Sha Williams, P.O. Box 662, June 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Ebony Marlow Candley (aka Ebony Flannigan), 1308 W. Faulkner St., June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
Gary Lane and Kaylee Elisabeth Shackleford, 704 N. Parkway Drive, June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kizzie Ann Nelson, 1006 Buchanan St., June 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
FAIRFIELD BAY Christopher Darwin Pesnell (aka Chris Pesnell), 265 Dave Creek Pkwy., Apt No. 318, June 28, 2021, Chapter
FAYETTEVILLE Grant A. Gibbs, P.O. Box 10581, June 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
Heather Hall, 1188 N. Heritage, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
James Wade Daughety (aka James Daughety-Sauter), 4230 N.W. Meadow Creek Circle Apt. 304, June 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jessica Ann Gann, 3127 North Old Missouri Road, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Patrick Henry Riley III (dba W.R. Hair Salon), 241 W. Spring St., June 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
Vanetta Teress Williams, 1370 N. Trinity Drive, June 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
FORDYCE John Gregory and Rhonda Gail Bradford, 1202 Rogers St., June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
FORREST CITY Calvin Demetric Jimerson III, 20 County Road 230, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Kelly R. Stuecken (aka Kelly Smith), 2901 S. 14th St., June 26, 2021, Chapter 7.
Patricia Ann Ragsdale (fka Patricia Ann Tays; fdba Perfecto Cleaners), 3007 S. Boston St., June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
GENTRY Kristin Ashley Lewis (fka Kristin Ashley Summerlin; dba Duke's Designs), P.O. Box 476, June 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
GLENCOE Marcos Antonio Alzati, 7840 U.S. 62, June 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
HARRISON Stephanie Jo Welch, 6898 Orchard Point Road, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
HEBER SPRINGS Cristell Bean, 600 N. Broadway St., June 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
HENSLEY Lucas Martin Risner, 154985 Spring Club Drive, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Tina M. Moser (dba DTM Services, Inc.; fka Tina M. Crowder), 627 Grooms Lane, June 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
HOLLY GROVE Justin Cox, 2098 County Road 145, June 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Janice Ann Alexander, 314 Ozark St., June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kenneth Brian Ray, 408 Files Road, June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
Marcy L. Williams (aka Marcy Hutchins), 112 Edwards Place, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Bertrand David Berry (aka Bert David Berry), 22 Arias Way, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
HUNTSVILLE Jill E. Bowman, 408 Polk St., June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
JACKSONPORT Tonya Angeline Tipton (fka Tonya Angeline Phillips), P.O. Box 122, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Bryan Ray Wilkins, 1105 Graham Road, June 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
Michael Gray, 7408 Centennial Road, June 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
Philip and LuAnne Turnbull, 805 Braden St., June 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
Tiyonna King, 4 Davis Court, June 24, 2021, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Juanita Lynn Sory (aka Nita L. Sory, Juanita L. Hawes), 2210 Sybel Cove, Apt. 23, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Zachery L. Wall, 223 County Road 316, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
JUNCTION CITY Rebecca Ann Thurlkill (fka Rebecca Lewis, Rebecca Johnson), P.O. Box 265, June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
KINGSLAND Mandy Lynn Owens, 510 Morgan Road, June 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
LAKE VILLAGE Jessie J. Bell, P.O. Box 90, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Brittney Hendrix (aka Brittney Gaston, Janea Hendrix), 28 Regency Circle, June 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
Ebonee D. Laws, 15501 Capitol Hill Blvd., Apt. 134, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
Edward Austin, P.O. Box 56827, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
Efren D. Apolbo and Carlton A. Coleman (dba Coleman Services), 1616 S. Harrison St., June 24, 2021, Chapter 7.
James K. Jimerson, 1813 Marshall St., June 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
James P. Ward (aka Jay Ward), 4319 Deer Park Drive, June 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jon Michael Fougerousse, 32 Westfield Loop, June 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kendria S. Byrd-Mabrie, 6610 Silver Court, June 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Michael Brandon McGinty, 25 Willow Oak Court, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
Travis Chapple, 1 Sanibel Cove, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Victor Warren Jr., 17 Scarlet Maple Court, June 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
Vivian Jeffers, 16120 Otter Creek Pkwy., June 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
Vlanika Flonnoy (aka Vlanika Jones), P.O. Box 26751, June 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
Zachariah C. Curry, 21208 Spann Road, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
Zanquisha Binion, 5801 Dreher Lane, Apt. 39, June 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Kimberly B. Williams, 407 Depot St., June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
LONSDALE Lannie J. Reaves, 2288 Riverside Hills, June 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
LOWELL Afton Eugene Nichols (aka Advanced Petroleum Services, Inc.; dba BG Distributors), 5531 Walden St., June 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Clara Stringfellow, 180 Ridge Court Road, June 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
MAGNOLIA Cindie Loe Inman (aka Cindie Nokes), 1106 Dogwood, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
MALVERN Jimmy D. and Tiffany N. Finley Jr., 101 Madison Lane, June 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
MARIANNA Patsy Rene Joyner (fka Patsy Pickens), 10 Longley Circle, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Demetrice and Cekendrick Whiteside, 10605 Paul Eels Drive, Apt. 14, June 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
Maria S. Walker, 200 Millwood Circle, Apt. 422, June 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
MCCRORY James D. Poynor, 20483 U.S. 64, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
MONTICELLO Kaprina Freeman, 139 Kennedy Blvd., June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
MORRILTON Jerry Eugene Foster, 1206 E. Burrow, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN VIEW Betty Ann Cates, 627 Pitard Loop, June 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
Gary E. Bacon, P.O. Box 268, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Carlotta A. Davis (fka Carlotta A. Wilson, Carlotta A. Sanders), 7700 N. Hills Blvd. Apt. 607, June 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Cedric Tyrone Williams, 12220 Firethorn Drive, June 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
Denise Jenkins, 2500 N. Berkley Drive, June 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
Emma S. Stafford, 5801 Kelly Road, June 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
Frank E. Lee, 2024 W. 18th St., June 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
Michael Thornton, 1507 Willow St., June 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
Omega Barnett, P.O. Box 934, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Reginald Jones, 2408 Vollman Lane, June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
Timothy Moore, 609 W. 25th St., June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
OSCEOLA Malechia Gray, 509 Edrington Ave., June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Anthony Michael Nicholas, 604 N. 13th St., Apt. 5, June 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
Heidi Arminda Roberts, 2001 South Seventh St., June 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
Michael R. and Kristin D. Weston, 302 Cooper Circle, June 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
PEARCY Donald R. and Michelle R. Campbell, 310 Brunswick Drive, June 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
PERRYVILLE Janet Marie Kelm, 27 Aplin Loop, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
PIGGOTT Linda Lou Franks, 2383 County Road 341, June 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Angela Revae Moten (aka Angela Davis), 3102 Orchid Drive, June 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
Annette Jenkins (aka Annette Wimbley), 2000 S. Olive, June 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
Crystal M. Wright, 1501 W. 30th Ave., June 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
Edward Blundell Sr., 11201 Sulphur Springs, June 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
Edward Patton and Kerryn Renee Henderson, 2932 U.S. 425, June 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
Holly Woolfolk, 1319 West Second Ave., June 24, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jennifer Rene Williams, 3007 S. Missouri St., June 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
Mary L. Edwards, 3516 W. Hepburn St., June 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
Terry L. Carpenter Jr., 3201 S. Beech St., Apt. 5, June 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
PLUMERVILLE Vincent Daniel Willenberg, 345 Mount Olive Road, June 24, 2021, Chapter 7.
POCAHONTAS Mona Lynn Hutchins, 3855 Country Club Road, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
PRAIRIE GROVE Linda Sue Remington, 105 S. Pitman St., June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Amanda Ramsey, 2877 W. Wellington Circle, June 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
James D. Paulson, P.O. Box 1051, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Johnny Ray Millsaps, 318 Sequoyah Way, June 24, 2021, Chapter 7.
Melissa A. Blackwell, 106 Lakeshore Drive, June 24, 2021, Chapter 7.
SEARCY Brandon Scott Anderson, 21 Robbye Lane, June 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
Nathan G. James, 1411 Roundabout Circle, June 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Jann H. Schuetzle, 14 Leacrest Place, June 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
Mallory Wilson, 9408 W. Lake Circle, June 25, 2021, Chapter 7.
SILOAM SPRINGS Jeremy Edwin and Gwendolyn Lea Reynolds (fka Gwendolyn Martin, Gwendolyn Phillips, Gwendolyn Scallion, Gwendolyn Roberts, Gwendolyn Hamilton), 1505 E. Montclair Ave., Unit B, June 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
Tou Kong, 3505 N. Robin Court, Apt. A, June 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
Valerie Ann Davidson, 14478 N. Hico St., June 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Brandyn Maze, 3233 Chelsey Lane, June 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jacob Wesley Lanham, 1609 W. Huntsville Ave., June 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
Mikka Marie Gibson (aka Alex Marie Gibson), 22302 W. War Eagle Road, June 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
THORNTON Tilda Leaks, P.O. Box 184, June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Cory Glen Bray, 1609 Broken Hill Drive (dba Envy Outdoor Kitchen Co.), June 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
WESLEY Jesse James and Misty Dawn Ward (fka Misty Keene, Misty Burk), 140 County Road 6333, June 25, 2021, Chapter 13.
WEST FORK Annette M. Potter, P.O. Box 161, June 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Chiquita Marie Moore, 612 Westgate Cove, June 24, 2021, Chapter 7.
Latoria Brown, 312 S. 15th St., June 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
Mark T. Shidler, 216 W. Danner Ave., No. 1, June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Frederick Lamar Hawkins, 70 Western Drive, June 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kelsey Tremain Owens, 502 Kelly St., June 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
JACKSON, Tenn. Edythe Pamela Odell, 3131 N. Highland Ave., Apt. M124, June 28, 2021, Chapter 7.