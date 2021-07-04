Jefferson County Food Safety reports for the week of 7-4-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• CHILI'S, 5511 Olive St. Date of inspection June 30. Clean plates under food prep area were not inverted. Clean equipment and utensils shall be stored covered or inverted in as self-draining position that allows for air drying. Observation: Observed walls in kitchen area needs cleaning. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Observed food residue on equipment. Corrective Action: The food contact surfaces of cooking equipment and pans shall be kept free of encrusted grease deposits and other soil accumulations. Observation: Observed grill in the kitchen area is not being used. Corrective Action: The PREMISES shall be free of items that are unnecessary to the operation or maintenance of the establishment such as EQUIPMENT that is nonfunctional or no longer used and litter. Observation: Leakage of water from ice machine. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• SUPER 1 FOODS, 5805 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection June 30. Observation: Observed some accumulation on racks in meat department. Equipment food contact surfaces shall be clean to sight and touch.

• CHEF KING INC., 2318 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection June 29. Observed food out of original container must be label. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food. Food in the walk-in cooler being stored directly on the floor. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Observed cardboard being used as a surface on floors. Floors shall have a smooth cleaned surface. Observation: Missing broken floor tiles in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Floors shall be maintained in good repair.

• LEON'S CATFISH, #18 Chapel Village. Date of inspection June 29. Observed hand washing sink blocked in the kitchen area. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Items were removed from sink during time of inspection. Observed zero foot candles in kitchen area. At least 108 at a distance of 30 inches above the floor, in walk-in refrigeration units and dry food storage area in the other area and rooms during period.

• McDONALD'S, 3610 Camden Road. Date of inspection June 29. Observation: Observed food/debris on nonfood contact surfaces near drinks area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Observed food residue in trash can. Trash cans containing food residue must be kept covered when not in continuous use.

• OCEANS FISH & CHICKEN, 2213 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection June 29. Observed food container not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Food in walk in freezer stored directly on the floor. Food must be stored at least six inches above the floor in compliance. Food must be stored in compliance with established regulations. Single service items were being stored indirect contact with the floor. All single service items shall be stored at least six inches above the floor. Items must be stored to prevent contamination. Observed drain not working. Condensate drainage and other non-sewage liquids shall be drained from point of discharge to disposal according to law. Observation: Kitchen floors and walls need to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• BIG BANJO PIZZA PARLOR, 4208 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection June 28. Observed hand washing sink blocked in the kitchen area. A hand washing sink shall be accessible at all times for employee use. Items were removed from hand washing sink. Observation: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometers. Corrective Action: Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Observed a box of single service cups stored on the floor. Paper cups must be stored at least six inches above the floor to prevent contamination.

• SAV-A-LOT GROCERY, 600 Ash St. Date of inspection June 28. Observed can goods stored directly on the floor. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations.

• SUPER 1 FOODS, 2721 Camden Road. Date of inspection June 28. Observed container stored directly on the floor. Container must be stored six inches above the floor to to prevent contamination.

• SUPER 1 FOODS deli, 2721 Camden Road. Date of inspection June 28. Observation: Flaps in walk-in cooler has an accumulation of dust/debris. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Storage containers have an accumulation of dirt and debris. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Fan in establishment has accumulation of dust/debris. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.