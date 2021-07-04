MHP/Team SI firm earns 3 Silver Anvil awards

MHP/Team SI received three Silver Anvils and an Award of Excellence at the Public Relations Society of America's (PRSA) 2021 Silver Anvil Award on June 10.

MHP/Team SI is a marketing, advertising and public relations firm with offices in Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas. Employees and some clients gathered at the Little Rock office to watch a broadcast of the award ceremony.

The firm won Silver Anvils for community relations, most effective campaign on a $5,000-$10,000 budget and most effective campaign on a budget of $5,000 or less.

The agency also received an Award of Excellence in the crisis communications category for its work with the Arkansas Health Care Association on covid-19 crisis communications.

The 2021 PRSA Silver Anvil Award ceremony included more than 120 finalists in 19 categories and other subcategories. PRSA is the nation's largest professional organization for the communication industry and has a membership of nearly 30,000 professionals across the United States.

-- Story and photos Special to the Democrat-Gazette