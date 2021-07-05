Braves' pitcher pinch hits, delivers game-winner

ATLANTA -- Max Fried never thought he would get the chance for a game-winning hit. After all, Fried is a pitcher.

Thanks to Atlanta's depleted bench, it happened on Sunday.

The pinch-hitting pitcher lined a bases-loaded single up the middle in the 10th inning, and the Braves rallied for a wild 8-7 victory over the Miami Marlins.

"It's something you always dream about happening, but when I knew I was going to be a pitcher I figured it would never be reality," Fried said.

Fried isn't a normal pitcher. He is hitting .300 this season. He had 11 hits, including four doubles, while driving in four runs in 2019, when he hit .196.

"If Max wasn't pitching he would be an outfielder in the big leagues," Braves Manager Brian Snitker said.

Fried was called on to hit with the Braves out of position players after a four-run rally in the ninth. He singled on a 3-1 pitch off Anthony Bass (1-4), driving in Dansby Swanson from third base and drawing his jubilant teammates out of the dugout.

"That was probably as good as I've felt on the field finishing out a game," Fried said.

Fried's game-ending swing was a big surprise to Marlins Manager Don Mattingly, who assumed the pitcher was hoping for a walk.

"I really was surprised that he swung the bat there but he's actually a pretty good hitter," Mattingly said.

With the bases loaded and one out in the 10th, Austin Riley was thrown out at the plate when he tried to score on a bases-loaded wild pitch by Bass. Riley was initially called safe before the umpires reversed the call on a review.

The Braves quickly recovered from that disappointment. Bass loaded the bases with an intentional walk to Kevan Smith before giving up Fried's single.

Miami opened a 7-3 lead with three runs in the ninth. Sandy Leon led off with a drive to right for his second home run. Starling Marte singled with two out and scored on Jesus Aguilar's home run against Shane Greene.

But Marlins closer Yimi Garcia struggled in the bottom half, and the Braves rallied.

Orlando Arcia singled in Swanson, and Abraham Almonte made it 7-6 with a two-run double. Ronald Acuna Jr. then delivered a tying sacrifice fly.

Garcia was charged with four runs and four hits. He walked three, two intentionally.

"Sometimes you've got those days when you make good pitches and they make good contact, too," Garcia said through a translator.

Will Smith (3-5) pitched the 10th for the win. Acuna also hit a two-run home run off Zach Thompson in the third.

PIRATES 2, BREWERS 0 Tyler Anderson allowed only three hits in seven innings, and Pittsburgh snapped Milwaukee's 11-game winning streak.

ROCKIES 3, CARDINALS 2 Elias Diaz hit an RBI single for Colorado with two out in the ninth inning, and German Marquez struck out 11 as the Rockies defeated St. Louis.

DODGERS 5, NATIONALS 1 Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead single as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, and Los Angeles completed a seven-game season sweep of Washington.

PADRES 11, PHILLIES 1 Manny Machado drove in five runs with a pair of home runs, leading San Diego to a victory over Philadelphia.

REDS 3, CUBS 2 Amir Garrett escaped a jam in the ninth inning, and Cincinnati handed Chicago its ninth consecutive loss.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 1, ATHLETICS 0 Nick Pivetta struck out 10 over seven innings, and Boston went ahead on a double-play groundout by Rafael Devers in the sixth in a victory over Oakland.

MARINERS 4, RANGERS 1 Chris Flexen pitched six effective innings for the Mariners, and Luis Torrens homered for the seventh time in his past 13 games as Seattle beat Texas.

RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 1 Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and Tampa Bay defeated Toronto to end its 10-game road losing streak.

ASTROS 4, INDIANS 3 (10) Yuli Gurriel scored on a two-out error by pitcher Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning, helping Houston complete a four-game series sweep of Cleveland.

TIGERS 6, WHITE SOX 5 Jeimer Candelario had three hits, Akil Baddoo drove in two runs and Detroit held on to defeat Chicago.

TWINS 6, ROYALS 2 Kenta Maeda struck out a season-best 10 in six scoreless innings, and Minnesota halted a five-game losing streak by beating Kansas City.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 10-2, YANKEES 5-4 Gio Urshela hit a three-run home run and the New York Yankees saved a little face by beating the Mets Sunday night to avoid a Subway Series sweep. In the opener of the split doubleheader, Pete Alonso hit a tying home run off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman leading off the seventh inning and Jose Peraza had a go-ahead, two-run double that included interference from a visiting fan in the Bronx. Alonso connected in the late game as well, becoming the first Mets player since Shawn Green on Sept 6, 2006, to hit a home run in both ends of a doubleheader.

Atlanta Braves' Max Fried, center, is mobbed after making the winning hit against the Miami Marlins during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley (27) slides into home plate as Miami Marlins' Anthony Bass reaches for a tag during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. After a review of the play, the ruling on the field was overturned and Riley was called out. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Miami Marlins' Adam Duvall, right, celebrates after hitting a three-run home run off Atlanta Braves' Charlie Morton during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Miami Marlins' Adam Duvall watches his three-run home run hit off Atlanta Braves' Charlie Morton during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton, right, hands the ball to manager Brian Snitker (43) in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Miami Marlins pitcher Zach Thompson works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Jets fly through smoke from fireworks prior to a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Men dressed as Revolutionary War soldiers fire a volley prior to the national anthem before the baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)