Pope seen doing well after surgery

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis "reacted well" to planned intestinal surgery Sunday evening at a Rome hospital, the Vatican said, without giving much detail about the pontiff's condition.

In a statement late Sunday, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni said the 84-year-old Francis had general anesthesia during the surgery on his large intestine.

Bruni didn't say how long the surgery lasted, nor did he indicate if the pope had regained consciousness after the anesthesia or how long Francis was expected to convalesce in a special suite in Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic reserved for popes.

Initial news of the surgery came just three hours after Francis had cheerfully greeted the public in St. Peter's Square and told them he will go to Hungary and Slovakia in September.

It was the pope's first known hospitalization since he was elected to the papacy in 2013.

The Vatican said the pope had been diagnosed with "symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon," a reference to a narrowing in the large intestine. The surgery was to be performed by Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the director of Gemelli's digestive surgery department.

Gemelli doctors have performed surgery before on popes, notably Pope John Paul II, who had what the Vatican said was a benign tumor in his colon removed in 1992. John Paul had several other surgeries at the hospital, including after being shot by a gunman in St. Peter's Square in 1981.

A week earlier, Francis had used his same Sunday appearance to ask the public for special prayers for himself.

"I ask you to pray for the pope, pray in a special way," Francis had asked the faithful in the square on June 27. "The pope needs your prayers," he said.

A diverticulum is pouch-like protrusion through the muscular wall of the intestine.

When diverticula become inflamed -- a common condition, especially in older people -- part of the intestine can sometimes narrow and surgery might be required, according to gastroenterologists. Such surgery can be performed under general anesthesia, possibly with a laparoscopic intervention. Sometimes a re-sectioning of the affected part of the intestine is needed.

Francis is in generally good health, but he did have part of one lung removed as a young man. He also suffers from sciatica, in which a nerve affects the lower back and leg, a painful condition that has forced him at times to skip scheduled appearances.

While Church law provides for a prelate to take over the administration of the Roman Catholic Church if a pope dies, there is no known provision for a delegation of powers if a pope is temporarily incapacitated, such while under anesthesia.

Before the surgery, the pontiff announced a three-day visit to Slovakia after a pilgrimage to neighboring Hungary.

Pilgrims from Slovakia in the square cheered and held up the flag of their nation at the announcement. Francis cheerfully acknowledged their joy, saying "those Slovaks are happy, there!"

The Vatican said that while in Slovakia, Francis will visit the capital, Bratislava, as well as Presov, Kosice and Sastin.

Details of the trip will be unveiled at a later date, the Vatican said. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis had been invited by the civil authorities and bishops of both countries.

The last papal visit to the country was made in 2003 by Pope John Paul II.

Information for this article was contributed by Karel Janicek of The Associated Press.

