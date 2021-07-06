Elsa crosses west Cuba; Florida next

HAVANA -- Tropical Storm Elsa swept over western Cuba near Havana with strong rain and winds Monday night, and forecasters said it would move on to the Florida Keys today and Florida's central Gulf coast by Wednesday.

The storm was passing over mainly rural areas to the east of Havana after making landfall near Cienega de Zapata, a natural park with few inhabitants.

By evening, Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Its core was about 30 miles east of Havana and moving northwest at 13 mph.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G93e4c0f9Uo]

"The wind is blowing hard and there is a lot of rain. Some water is getting under the door of my house. In the yard the level is high, but it did not get into the house," Lazaro Ramon Sosa, who lives in the Zapata Swamp, said by telephone. He said he saw some avocado trees fall nearby.

Though Havana was expected to miss the brunt of the storm, many people in the capital were staying in place.

"For now, I (am) staying at home. We have to wait for the night and see exactly what happens," said Aida Herrera, who lives next to the Malecon boulevard facing the sea.

Elsa spent Sunday and much of Monday sweeping parallel to Cuba's southern coast before heading on to land, sparing most of the island from significant effects.

Cuban officials had evacuated 180,000 people against the possibility of heavy flooding from a storm that already battered several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was expected to move back over the sea before midnight Monday and then head for Florida. Tropical storm warnings were posted for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas and for the west coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to the Ochlockonee River.

Forecasters said they'll have a better idea of exactly how Elsa will affect Florida after it finishes crossing Cuba. The latest prediction calls for Elsa's maximum sustained winds to climb back to 65 mph before it makes landfall.

"Some restrengthening of the cyclone is likely after it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, but vertical shear associated with a broad upper-level trough over the Gulf is likely to limit intensification," forecasters wrote.

Forecasters said gusty winds and heavy rain were possible through Wednesday as the storm grinds up the west coast of Florida. The northernmost fringe bands swept across Southeast Florida on Monday afternoon -- nothing major, but Florida Power & Light was already reporting about 150 power outages Monday evening in Broward County. Miami will experience its gustiest winds (around 25 mph) midmorning today, according to the National Weather Service.

The Lower Keys were likely to feel Elsa's winds this morning. The weather service showed Key West could see maximum sustained winds in the low 40s with gusts as high as 55 mph about 4 a.m. today.

Elsa was a Category 1 hurricane until Saturday morning, causing widespread damage on several eastern Caribbean islands Friday as the first hurricane of the Atlantic season. The storm caused the deaths of one person on St. Lucia and of a 15-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman in the Dominican Republic. It also crushed crops in Haiti.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm and broke the record as the tropic's fastest-moving hurricane, clocking in at 31 mph Saturday morning, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrea Rodriguez of The Associated Press; and by Alex Harris, Gwen Filosa and Adriana Brasileiro of The Miami Herald (TNS).

Motorists wait in line at a Hillsborough County sandbag distribution site in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa at Edward Medard Conservation Park in Plant City, Fla., on Monday, July 5, 2021. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Home Depot department supervisor, Arnaldo Gonzalez, loads water bottles into Elena Arvalo's shopping cart as shoppers prepare for possible effects of tropical storm Elsa in Miami on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Elsa fell back to tropical storm force as it brushed past Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday and threatened to unleash flooding and landslides before taking aim at Cuba and Florida. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

People fill sandbags to prep for storm Elsa at Walsingham Park, Monday, July 5, 2021 in Seminole, Fla. (Arielle Bader /Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Park rangers Kevin Anderson, Chad Cash, Antonio Valdez and Elizabeth Peterson work together to load sandbags inside the trunk of a vehicle at a Hillsborough County distribution site for residents preparing ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa at Edward Medard Conservation Park in Plant City, Fla., on Monday, July 5, 2021. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Fishermen inspect their boats after they have been taken out of the bay to avoid damage from the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa, in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

New homeowner Breanna Landers, 30, of Brandon, thanks park rangers Elizabeth Peterson and Chad Cash while they load sandbags inside the trunk of her vehicle at a Hillsborough County site to help residents prepare for Tropical Storm Elsa at Edward Medard Conservation Park in Plant City, Fla., on Monday, July 5, 2021. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)