Finalists named for dean of UA Clinton School

Three finalists have been named for the dean's position at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt said Wednesday.

Bobbitt is looking for someone to replace Skip Rutherford, who retired effective June 30 after serving as top administrator for the school since 2006.

The finalists, who will make visits to the campus in coming weeks, are:

• Lara M. Brown, professor of political management and director of the George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management. Brown earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in political science at the University of California, Los Angeles and a master’s in American politics and public policy from the University of Arizona. She visits July 26.

• Victoria M. DeFrancesco Soto, senior lecturer and assistant dean for civic engagement at University of Texas at Austin LBJ School of Public Affairs. DeFrancesco Soto earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and Latin American studies from the University of Arizona and master’s and doctoral degrees in political science from Duke University. She visits July 28.

• Mitchell B. Lerner, professor of history and director of the Ohio State University East Asian Studies Center. Lerner earned a bachelor’s degree in American studies from Brandeis University and a master’s degree in American studies and master’s and doctoral degrees in history from the University of Texas at Austin. He visits Aug. 5.

On June 23, Bobbitt named Susan Hoffpauir, professor and academic dean at the Clinton School, as interim dean.