Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Melvin Wishon, 56, of 314 Edge Hill Ave. in Lowell was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Wishon was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Brendan Woods, 22, of 2 Pine St. in Bella Vista was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Woods was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Abraham Cruz, 29, of 146 Rogers Circle in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Cruz was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Gary Young, 23, of 923 Meadowlands Drive in Centerton was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Young was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Marshiana Mark, 45, of 505 E. Douglas St. in Prairie Grove was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Mark was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Michial Ford, 53, of 1951 U.S. 412 No. 143 in Siloam Springs was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault. Ford was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Pedro Gonzales, 35, of 1112 W. Tulsa St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Gonzales was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Elti Lorak, 40, of 914 Parker Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Lorak was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Timothy Mulanax, 33, of 102 Bailey Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Mulanax was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Patrick Kugler, 51, of 2105 Turner St. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Kugler was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Tontitown

• Tylin Ezell, 22, of 2100 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Ezell was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.