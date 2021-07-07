Troopers: Yell County crash fatal to motorcyclist, 74

A 74-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Yell County on Sunday after his motorcycle left the road and went up an embankment, troopers said.

R.H. Dixon of Mabelvale was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson north on Arkansas 7, south of Ola at the time of the wreck, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Dixon was following a right curve downhill when the motorcycle exited the road to the left and traveled up an embankment, troopers said. He laid the motorcycle on its right side and became separated from the vehicle, according to the report.

Troopers said Dixon died as a result of the crash.

Conditions at the time of the crash were described in the report as cloudy and dry.

At least 314 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.