Two off-road crashes kill two drivers

A 33-year-old Paris man died in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday on Arkansas 197 in Logan County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

David Schluterman was driving north in a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier about 6:35 a.m. when the vehicle went into a left-hand curve but ran off the road and struck a tree, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A Jonesboro man died in an early morning crash Sunday in Jonesboro, according to another state police report.

Andrew Green, 29, was going west on Jefferson Avenue at 1:23 a.m. when the 2015 Nissan he was driving ran off the street, crossed South Gee Street and went into a parking lot before striking an embankment, the report said. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report. The crash was investigated by the Jonesboro Police Department.