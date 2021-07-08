Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know LB target Jordan Crook

by Richard Davenport | Today at 8:28 a.m.
LB Jordan Crook

Arkansas linebacker target Jordan Crook officially visited Fayetteville on June 25-27 and left saying the trip was great.

Crook, of Duncanville, Texas, had been committed to Oklahoma State since March 9, but on June 30 he re-opened his recruitment and said he was no longer committed to the Cowboys.

An ESPN 3-star prospect, Crook is the No. 21 inside linebacker in the nation.

He recorded 93 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 3 interceptions as a junior.

Nickname: Crook

School/City: Duncanville, Texas

Height: 6-0

Weight: 225 pounds

Bench max: 325 pounds

Squat max: 485 pounds

Number of years playing football: 13

I plan to major in: Marketing

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Baseball

I'm happiest when I: Under pressure

My mom is always on me to: Be me

Favorite NFL player: Devin White

Favorite music: Rap

Must-watch TV show: Outer Banks

How would you spend $1 million: Dedicate most of the money to football in different types of ways

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Speed

My two pet peeves are: People who don’t like to work but expect results, and people who don’t give full effort in the things they do

Favorite uniform color/combo: All white

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My homeboys

Favorite animal and why: Lion, because he ain’t the biggest or the fastest, but his mentality overrules all of that

My hidden talent is: Singing

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: McDonald’s because they've got everything and it’s cheap

I will never ever eat: Sushi

Favorite junk food: Munchies

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: I'm not a sweets eater

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Goat

I'm terrified of: Cats

Hobbies: Working out, hanging with females, playing the game, watching Netflix

The one thing I could not live without is: Water

Role model and why: Pops. He taught me everything I know.

Three words to describe me: Hardworking, humble, smart

People would be surprised that I: Can sing

