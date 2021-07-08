Get to know LB target Jordan Crook

Arkansas linebacker target Jordan Crook officially visited Fayetteville on June 25-27 and left saying the trip was great.
Crook, of Duncanville, Texas, had been committed to Oklahoma State since March 9, but on June 30 he re-opened his recruitment and said he was no longer committed to the Cowboys.
An ESPN 3-star prospect, Crook is the No. 21 inside linebacker in the nation.
He recorded 93 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 3 interceptions as a junior.
Nickname: Crook
School/City: Duncanville, Texas
Height: 6-0
Weight: 225 pounds
Bench max: 325 pounds
Squat max: 485 pounds
Number of years playing football: 13
I plan to major in: Marketing
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Baseball
I'm happiest when I: Under pressure
My mom is always on me to: Be me
Favorite NFL player: Devin White
Favorite music: Rap
Must-watch TV show: Outer Banks
How would you spend $1 million: Dedicate most of the money to football in different types of ways
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Speed
My two pet peeves are: People who don’t like to work but expect results, and people who don’t give full effort in the things they do
Favorite uniform color/combo: All white
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My homeboys
Favorite animal and why: Lion, because he ain’t the biggest or the fastest, but his mentality overrules all of that
My hidden talent is: Singing
Your favorite fast-food chain and why: McDonald’s because they've got everything and it’s cheap
I will never ever eat: Sushi
Favorite junk food: Munchies
My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: I'm not a sweets eater
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Goat
I'm terrified of: Cats
Hobbies: Working out, hanging with females, playing the game, watching Netflix
The one thing I could not live without is: Water
Role model and why: Pops. He taught me everything I know.
Three words to describe me: Hardworking, humble, smart
People would be surprised that I: Can sing