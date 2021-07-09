Cam-Tel to provide gigabit internet speed

CAMDEN -- The Cam-Tel Company is upgrading its network and distribution systems with a goal of providing gigabit speed to homes and businesses in its service area, according to a news release.

Service has been improved in each of the Cablelynx Broadband residential and business service packages. Now speeds up to 250 megabits per second are available, allowing for much faster service.

Additional construction will begin in early 2022 to provide gigabit speeds in all areas that Cam-Tel offers service. The gigabit service will be available to every resident and business in Camden when the project is completed.

The total cost will be over $1 million dollars, Cam-Tel said.

"These are exciting times for the Camden area. There are not many cities or towns in America that offer a Gig service to all their residents," said Stacy Eads, area manager of Cam-Tel Company.

"We have continuously invested in and upgraded our cable system and now this new million dollar project adds to the company's existing fiber optic infrastructure and expands Cablelynx Broadband service," said Walter E. Hussman, Jr., chairman of WEHCO Media, the parent company of Cam-Tel Company and the Camden News. "The residential subscribers will also be given more options for their internet service to meet the growing demands of the work-from-home and the home-school requirements that are being placed on them."