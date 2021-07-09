Camden woman charged in stabbing

CAMDEN -- A Camden woman has been charged in the stabbing death of a Camden man, authorities said.

Sherika Holliman, 36, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Haywood Lucas.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. July 5, according to Camden Police Chief Bo Woody. He stated that Holliman took Lucas to the Ouachita County Emergency Room with a single stab wound in the chest. Holliman said she and Lucas were together at a home in West Camden Heights when Lucas left for five minutes and returned with the stab wound.

Investigators questioned Holliman, who denied involvement in Lucas's death, but enough evidence was collected to make an arrest, the chief said.

Woody said the couple has had a history of domestic altercations.

"What we believe is they got into a fight and she stabbed him," the chief said.