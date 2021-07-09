People encouraged to sign up for Decatur Barbecue events

DECATUR -- With the 67th Decatur Barbecue one month away, it is time for area residents to consider entering the many contests in this year's event.

This year's entertainer is Wade Hayes, a Nashville performer who organizers expect to rock the house down during the evening concert on Aug. 7. Opening for Hayes will be the Butler Creek Boys.

Some of the old favorites returning this year include the Miss Decatur Barbecue, which is now open to girls from Benton County, ages 15-18. Likewise, the Tiny Tots are back and open to area boys and girls ages 4-6. There is a $25 entry fee for each contest.

An event that was well-received during the 2019 Decatur Barbecue was the cornhole tournament. Sixteen teams participated in the event, which was moved to the community room at Decatur City Hall due to heavy rain in the morning. Weather permitting, this year it will be held at Veterans Park, enabling spectators to watch this nationwide sport firsthand.

Back by popular demand after three years is the 5K and Fun Run. This year's event will be a little different from previous years. Instead of the old route, which took runners out past Decatur Northside Elementary, the new Veterans Park Walking Trail will make its debut this season.

This event is broken into three separate runs, a half-mile for children ages 4-8, one-mile run/walk and the 5K run. The costs for the events are $15 for the half-mile run, $20 for the one-mile and $25 for the 5K.

Other events in the lineup this year are the parade, which will start from the Third Street Car Wash and finish at Veterans Park, the car show, arts and crafts, pageants and a big fireworks display after the Hayes concert.

The 67th Decatur Barbecue is organized and sponsored by the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, which is in its 67th year of hosting the event.

Volunteers are being sought. Anyone who would like to be a part of the volunteer team can contact Kim at 479-752-3912, option 4.