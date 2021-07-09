Police investigate fatal LR shooting

One man was fatally shot in the 1500 block of Green Mountain Drive in Little Rock, according to Little Rock Police spokesman Mark Edwards.

Officers responded to the scene about 2:45 p.m. Thursday where the man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, Edwards said.

The unidentified man was later pronounced dead, according to Edwards.

Detectives have begun a homicide investigation and more information will be released when available, Edwards said.

