Tyson chicken recall totals 4,500 tons

DEXTER, Mo. -- Tyson Foods is recalling almost 4,500 tons of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding the products may be tainted with listeria bacteria, federal officials announced Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall a month after two consumers reported falling ill with listeriosis. Further investigation revealed one death besides the two listeriosis cases traced to precooked chicken produced by a Tyson facility in Dexter, Mo., according to a statement from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall involves three dozen products containing precooked chicken marketed under the Tyson and other labels. The recalled products bear establishment number "EST. P-7089" on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and military locations.

Listeriosis is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.