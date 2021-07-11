Jefferson County Food Safety reports for the week of 7-11-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• GREAT NUTRITION, 1120 S. State St. Date of opening inspection July 2. Establishment is okay to operate.

• MCDONALD'S, 8012 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection June 24. Observed several flies throughout the store. Maintain the premises free of insects, rodents, and other pests. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the PREMISES by (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of FOOD and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the PREMISES for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control and (D) Eliminating harborage conditions. NC Floors, especially under cooking equipment and front coolers, are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• MCDONALD'S, 8012 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection July 2. No violations reported.

PJ'S DISCO, 2411 N. University Drive. Date of opening inspection July 1. Establishment is okay to operate.

SUPER 1 FOODS, DELI, 5805 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection June 30. Observation: Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• KITCHENS ON WHEELS AT THE BARBECUE HUT, 2203 W. 26th Ave. Date of inspection June 25. Observation: Walls are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Establishment needs to be cleaned and organized. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observation: Observed missing and broken floor tiles in food prep area. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• T'S PLACE, 3714 Camden Road. Date of inspection June 24. Observed plates in food prep area were not inverted. Clean equipment and utensils shall be stored covered or inverted in a self-draining position that allows for air drying. Observation: Ceilings are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Hand washing sink plumbing system is not in good repair. Handwashing sink plumbing system system shall be maintained in good repair. Handwashing sink was repaired during time of inspection. Observation: Kitchen area has some missing ceiling tile in need of replacing. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• WHITE HALL FOOD EXPRESS, 8003 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection June 14. Milk (55 degrees F) in walk in cooler and sausage (43 degrees F) and chicken (45 degrees F) in reach in refrigerator are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. No test strips are available in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Cabinet near slush machine is unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Floors in kitchen, especially under cooking equipment and ice machine, are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• WHITE HALL FOOD EXPRESS, 8003 Sheridan Road. Date of follow-up inspection June 24. White Hall. No test strips are available in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Cabinet near slush machine is unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Walk in cooler is temping ambient at 56 degrees F but no TCS food are currently being stored in it. The inspector told the kitchen manager to contact her when the walk in cooler was working again.