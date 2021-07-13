ART IN ARKANSAS: Gallery exhibits around the state

◼️ Boswell Mourot Fine Art, 1501 South Main St., Suite H, Little Rock, will host a new exhibit by Arkansas artist Ray Parker, titled "Larger Than Life." Parker's exhibit will consist of portraits and altarpieces exploring the human face and figure. It will debut Friday and run through July 31.

◼️ Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, welcomes artist John Wooldridge for a solo featured exhibit, "Done Got Lost," available for visitors from Friday to Sept. 4. An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

◼️ The Galleries & Bookstore at Library Square, in the Bobby L. Roberts building on Central Arkansas Library System's Main campus (401 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock), opened a new exhibit Friday — in addition to two ongoing exhibits. The newest exhibit is "Clara's Sketchbook," highlighting pen-and-ink drawings by Clara Mitchell. The ongoing exhibits are "New Kids on the Print Block" in the Underground Gallery (running through Aug. 27) and Gregory Moore's "Biota" in the Loft Gallery (running through Sept. 25).

◼️ UA Little Rock's Windgate Center of Art + Design (2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock) lists one ongoing exhibit, "Clay, Metal, Stone, Wood," displaying sculptures by Michael Warrick in the Brad Cushman Gallery. Warrick was recognized as an Arkansas Living Treasure by the Arkansas Arts Council in 2020. This exhibit runs through July 22.

◼️ The Historic Arkansas Museum (200 E. Third St., Little Rock) also opened a new exhibit Friday, with "Arkansas Made: Photographs by Rett Peek" taking up residence in the 2nd Floor Gallery. This exhibit highlights a selection of Peek's work for the recently published "Arkansas Made Vol. I & II," and joins two rotating exhibits — "Stitched Together: A Treasury of Arkansas Quilts" available in the Cabe Gallery until October, and "Aaron Calvert and Susan Chambers: Gone to Seed" available in the Trinity Gallery until Aug. 22 — in addition to the museum's permanent exhibits.

◼️ Christ Episcopal Church (509 Scott St., Little Rock) is hosting two exhibits for local artists Mallory Newbern and Austin Grimes, titled "Contrast, First and Foremost" and "A Nonagenarian's Selective Views of This World," respectively. The exhibits opened Friday and will be on display and available for purchase through Sept. 30. Gallery hours are limited to church office hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m.-noon Friday.

◼️ The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center (501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock) continues to host "The Negro Motorist Green Book," an exhibition developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, which showcases the realities for Black travelers in the Jim Crow era. This exhibit is free and runs through Aug. 1.

◼️ The Argenta Branch Library Art Gallery (in the Library building at 420 Main St., North Little Rock) reopens Friday with "HUMANKIND." The exhibit will feature 69 pieces from 15 local photographers, documenting moments of humanity from birth to death. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays through Sept. 10.

◼️ The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (formerly the Arkansas Arts Center) is temporarily closed to the public, but virtual exhibits continue on its website at arkmfa.org. Currently featured: the 60th "Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition"; the 62nd "Annual Delta Exhibition," which will host a virtual watch party of its documentary "DELTA 60" on Facebook on Wednesday; and "Height x Width x Depth," highlighting sculpture from the museum's collection.

BENTONVILLE

The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art (600 Museum Way, Bentonville) continues to offer a number of exhibits:

"What I Know: Gifts from Gordon W. Bailey," featuring the works of more than a dozen Black artists across a variety of media, gifted to the museum by advocate and collector Gordon W. Bailey. This exhibit will be available through Oct. 11.

"Crystal Bridges at 10" opened Sunday and will run through Sept. 27, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the museum's opening in 2011. The event consists of 10 distinct "immersive experiences," featuring more than 130 artworks from the museum's collection, both returning and brand new.

The Momentary (507 SE E St., Bentonville) also has three new exhibits for the summer:

"Garrett Bradley: American Rhapsody" is available through Sept. 19, featuring three recent works by filmmaker Bradley ("America," "AKA" and "Alone") which explore "race, class, familial relationships, social justice, southern culture, and U.S. film history."

"Space Station: Radiant Behind the Sun," highlights the works of interdisciplinary filmmaker Cauleen Smith with an immersive exploration of a "space station" in the gallery space, featuring two of Smith's films, "Sojourner" and "Pilgrim." This exhibit is up through Oct. 17.

"Kenny Rivero: The Floor Is Crooked," featuring the New York artist's paintings from the past decade. Runs through Oct. 24.

Gallery 211 South (located within Engel & Volkers at 211 S. Main St., Bentonville) has "Origin," highlighting the works of Arkansas artists Jessica Mongeon and Steven Wise. Their next exhibit, "Intimate Immensity," will open July 28. The exhibit will feature a selection of paintings by Adam Fulwiler as well as drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, and will be available until Oct. 22.

CONWAY

The website for Hendrix College's Windgate Museum of Art (1600 Washington Ave., Conway) says it is closed for the summer and will reopen in September. In the meantime, a virtual exhibit titled "art@hendrix!" which showcases art from before the Windgate Museum opened. Featuring artwork created or collected by alumni as well as former and current faculty and staff, it is available on the website, windgatemuseum.org, until July 31.

EL DORADO

The South Arkansas Arts Center (110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado) is hosting "Step Forward/Stand Back," a collection of work by internationally known artist and Magnolia native Jay Shinn. It features large-scale graphic abstract paintings and several works incorporating neon light, a combination familiar to those who follow Shinn's work. It's on display until July 24, with a closing reception on that date at 6 p.m.

HOT SPRINGS

"Curving Chaos" by Robyn Horn is one of several new works of art to join Justus Fine Art Gallery's Summer Exhibit. (Courtesy of Robyn Horn & Justus Fine Art Gallery)

Justus Fine Art Gallery (827 Central Ave., #A, Hot Springs) continues to host its Summer Exhibit, which will continue through July. The exhibit features the works of more than a dozen artists, with the most recent additions being new sculptures by Robyn Horn, and paintings and sculptures by Mark Blaney. More information can be found at justusfineart.com.

PINE BLUFF

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff) will host the "2021 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition" from July 22 through Oct 16, with an opening reception July 22 from 5-7 p.m. The collection will feature 37 works by 34 artists, with submissions from artists 18 and older from Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississipi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

