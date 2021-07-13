Police: 15-year-old arrested in killing of Jacksonville man

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and was charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of a Jacksonville man, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 600 block of West Main Street early Sunday in reference to a gunshot victim, according to a news release from Jacksonville police.

Upon arrival, officers located Timothy Beeles II, 21, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. According to the release, he died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

After reviewing security camera footage, officers developed, located and arrested Terrell Leav Howard in the 100 block of East Hickory Street, police said.

Howard was charged with one count each of first-degree murder and minor in possession of a firearm, according to the release.

He was being held at the Pulaski County jail with no bond, the release states.