OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Lakeside wines for Lakes Appreciation Month

I had initially thought I'd begin this column by suggesting that we name July as Arkansas' official "Go to the Lake" Month. Apparently, the governor beat me to it when he proclaimed July as "Lakes Appreciation Month" in May last year. But of course, now the question is what, exactly, you should be drinking when you go to the lake.

I can't make you do anything, but here's what I'd be drinking:

Mercat Brut Cava, $15

Spanish sparkling wine continues to deliver incredible values, and this is among the best. Bright, fresh, lemony, with the tiniest little bubbles. Enjoy it on its own or use it for your favorite cocktail or spritz (has society moved on from the Aperol spritz yet?). Either way, it's delicious.

Bonny Doon Vin Gris de Cigare, $15

I've said it once and I'll say it again: Any wine with a UFO on its label is an automatic "must buy" for me. This is on the lighter end of the rosé spectrum and it's best enjoyed within 10 feet of a body of water (yes, pools count).

Teutonic Wine Co. Jazz Odyssey White, $16

Is there a better $16 bottle of wine in all of Arkansas? If so, I haven't found it. An Oregon blend of two Alsatian grapes — riesling and gewurztraminer — this is the liquid version of a cool breeze coming in off the water.

Left Coast Estate White Pinot Noir, $25

A white wine made from red grapes. Just before crushing, these grapes were subjected to extreme cold to ensure no color from the grapes' skins would stain the juice. The result is a wine with the weight and nose of red wine, yet with the attitude and zip of your favorite white.

Domaine Chignard Fleurie "Les Moriers," $28

Out of all of Beaujolais' Crus, the wines of Fleurie are the most overtly perfumed and seductive. Imagine lying in a field of violets snacking on black cherries and raspberries. This is the perfect gateway drug for those unfamiliar with the French region of Beaujolais and its native gamay grape.

Forlorn Hope Queen of the Sierra Red Blend, $21

Made in large part of grapes you'll rarely see in Arkansas (trousseau noir and mondeuse, anyone?), this is the kind of red wine that begs for warm weather. Throw this in your cooler and relax as you wonder why you ever bothered to think that red wine shouldn't be chilled in the first place.

