LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Big Dam Horns to make big noise at Joint Theatre in NLR

The Big Dam Horns will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at The Joint Theatre, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is $7. (501) 372-0205; thejointargenta.com.

"Taking its name from Little Rock's Big Dam Bridge, The Big Dam Horns deliver a horn infused, one-two punch of jazz, blues, soul, and R&B with the left and delivering the knock out blow of rock & roll with their right," the group's Facebook profile boasts.

◼️ The Rodney Block Collective, along with opening act Synrg Band, will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday as part of the Argenta Plaza Summer Music Series, 510 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is free and lawn chairs are suggested. (501) 758-1424; ArgentaArtsDistrict.org.

◼️ A pair of tribute shows will be held this weekend at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock: "The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute" at 9 p.m. Friday and "The Ultimate Prince Tribute" at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $20 each night and the shows are standing room only. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Grand Trio will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday and Brian Ramsey will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 868-8860; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Sam Allbright will perform at 7 p.m. Friday; A-B will perform at noon Saturday and DJ G Force will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Red Shahan will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Tickets for table seating are $16 in advance or $16 at the door if any remain; limited number of standing room tickets are $12 in advance or $12 at the door if any remain. Hollier will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Standing room only tickets will be available in advance for $10; at the door or $15 if any remain. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Brian Ramsey will perform at 6 p.m. today; Whelan Stone will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday; and the Spa City Legacy Band will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 414-0848.

◼️ The AhFugYeahs will perform at 10 p.m. today and Ed Bowman & The Rock City Players will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is $7 each night. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ The Sneeze Band will perform at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock. (501) 372-9990; midtownbilliards.com.

◼️ The All N Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday and DJ Jacob Reyes will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock. (501) 372-9273; therailyardlr.com.

◼️ Billy Jeter will perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ "Friday Night Live" will be held from 7-10 p.m. Friday and "Saturday Music Madness" will be held from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Loose Ties, along with 40 Open and Bedroom Collective, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vino's, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock. Admission will be $10. A drag show will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ The Horrible Thing will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Shady Lady Bar & Grill, 7820 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock. (501) 455-4518.

BENTON

Christine DeMeo will perform at 7 p.m. today at Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing, 224 W. South St., Benton. (501)316-4082; valhallabenton.com.

◼️ Shipp will perform from 6-9 p.m. today at downtown Benton's Third Thursday Street Festival on South Main Street. Shipp is a band whose members are Michael Shipp, Jai Lambert and Peyton Shipp.

CONWAY

Bad Habit will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and R@andom will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512: kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Markus Pearson will perform at 7:30 p.m. today; The Spa City Legacy Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday; and Whelan Stone will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. Admission is free. (501) 336-0100; jjgrill.com.

◼️ GMC will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and The Karla Case Band will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576; tcsmidtown.com.

EL DORADO

DeFrance will perform, along with opening act Emily and Matt, at 8 p.m. Friday at the First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Admission will be $7. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com.

HOT SPRINGS

The Blues Brothers' "On a Mission From God" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and there will be a roast beef dinner before the show at 6 p.m., catered by the Home Plate Cafe near Hot Springs Village for $15.

Dreams: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and there will be a "surf and turf" dinner before the show at 6 p.m., catered by the Home Plate Cafe for $15 at The Legendary Vapors club, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $45 to each show, available through Eventbrite.com; (501) 463-4463; thelegendaryvaporshotsprings.com.

◼️ Pleasantly Blue will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the lobby of the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ Bad Habit will perform at 6:30 Saturday at the 420 Eats Food Court, 420 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 420-3286.

◼️ Michael Ray, along with opening act Jameson Rodgers, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East). (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com. Season passes and one-day tickets are available.

◼️ Pleasantly Blue will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 629-4000.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Shannon Hushaw will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Liquid Kitty will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday and Fonky Donkey will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MALVERN

The Hippie Holler Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Hippie Holler Hangout, 7453 Arkansas 9, Malvern. Admission is free.

MOUNT IDA

Rough & Ready, a bluegrass band, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday on the Front Porch Stage, 129 S. West St., behind the Montgomery County Courthouse in Mount Ida. Admission is free; frontporchstage.org.

STREAMING

Bob Dylan will perform "Shadow Kingdom," a live-streaming performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, available for $25 on BobDylan.veeps.com. It will showcase Dylan "in an intimate setting as he performs songs from his extensive body of work, created especially for this event," which will mark his first concert performance since December 2019 and his first performance since the release of his latest album, "Rough and Rowdy Ways."

Purchasers of the show will be able to access it until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

(Dylan had been scheduled to perform at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena on June 27, 2020, but the show was canceled because of covid-19.)