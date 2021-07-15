Get to know LB commitment Mani Powell

Linebacker Mani Powell recently committed to Arkansas over an impressive list of other schools.
He chose he Razorbacks over Michigan, Syracuse, West Virginia, Indiana, Toledo, Ole Miss, Missouri, Kentucky and others.
Nickname: Mani or Mani Powell
City/School: Canton, (Ohio) McKinley
Height: 6-2
Weight: 230 pounds
Bench max: 315 pounds
Squat max: 555 pounds
Number of years playing football: 8
Arkansas Linebackers Coach Michael Scherer is: "He’s the person who made it very important to grow a relationship and he’s the person I feel the tightest with on the staff. He definitely made a mark on my family and me already, and he feels like family....He is someone who gained a lot of my trust as a player, student and person already, so I look forward to a future in his guidance."
I plan to major in: Business management
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Owning a business
I'm happiest when I am: With the family having fun
My mom is always on me to do: What I feel is best for me
Favorite NFL Player: Ray Lewis
Favorite Music: Rod Wave
Must-watch TV show: The Town
How would you spend a million dollars: Invest into a business or start my own business
What super power would you choose if given the option? Be numb to pain
My two pet peeves are: Playing around too much and joking about serious things
Favorite uniform color/combo: All white
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island? Kevin Hart and MK Slatt
Favorite animal and why: Baby albino panther with blue eyes because they are unique
My hidden talent is: I can do backflips all day and I have good reflexes
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chipotle — it’s just food that makes you full and is great
I will never ever eat: Pig intestines or pig feet
Favorite junk food: Anything sweet
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Any and all candy
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: a coin (smiley face)
My dream date is: In Dubai with somebody I’m nervous to talk to but they also just as nervous to talk to me
I'm terrified of: Losing my mother
Hobbies: Football, anything fun, outdoors and more football
The one thing I could not live without is: Being assured of my mom's safety
Three words to describe me: Loving, funny/joker, and vicious at times
People would be surprised that I: Have a bad memory