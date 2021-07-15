Get to know LB commitment Mani Powell

Linebacker Mani Powell recently committed to Arkansas over an impressive list of other schools.

He chose he Razorbacks over Michigan, Syracuse, West Virginia, Indiana, Toledo, Ole Miss, Missouri, Kentucky and others.

Nickname: Mani or Mani Powell

City/School: Canton, (Ohio) McKinley

Height: 6-2

Weight: 230 pounds

Bench max: 315 pounds

Squat max: 555 pounds

Number of years playing football: 8

Arkansas Linebackers Coach Michael Scherer is: "He’s the person who made it very important to grow a relationship and he’s the person I feel the tightest with on the staff. He definitely made a mark on my family and me already, and he feels like family....He is someone who gained a lot of my trust as a player, student and person already, so I look forward to a future in his guidance."

I plan to major in: Business management

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Owning a business

I'm happiest when I am: With the family having fun

My mom is always on me to do: What I feel is best for me

Favorite NFL Player: Ray Lewis

Favorite Music: Rod Wave

Must-watch TV show: The Town

How would you spend a million dollars: Invest into a business or start my own business

What super power would you choose if given the option? Be numb to pain

My two pet peeves are: Playing around too much and joking about serious things

Favorite uniform color/combo: All white

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island? Kevin Hart and MK Slatt

Favorite animal and why: Baby albino panther with blue eyes because they are unique

My hidden talent is: I can do backflips all day and I have good reflexes

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chipotle — it’s just food that makes you full and is great

I will never ever eat: Pig intestines or pig feet

Favorite junk food: Anything sweet

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Any and all candy

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: a coin (smiley face)

My dream date is: In Dubai with somebody I’m nervous to talk to but they also just as nervous to talk to me

I'm terrified of: Losing my mother

Hobbies: Football, anything fun, outdoors and more football

The one thing I could not live without is: Being assured of my mom's safety

Three words to describe me: Loving, funny/joker, and vicious at times

People would be surprised that I: Have a bad memory