Interim sports director named

MONTICELLO — University of Arkansas at Monticello head football coach Hud Jackson has been named the school’s interim athletic director.

Chancellor Peggy Doss on Thursday announced Jackson’s appointment, which took effect immediately and occurs just weeks after Padraic McMeel left the position to take the same role at Black Hills State University in South Dakota.

According to a news release, Doss said in the announcement to students and employees that the search for a new athletic director has been temporarily suspended but will resume near the start of the next calendar year.

“I am so appreciative of Dr. Doss for asking me to take on this role, and of course I want to thank my wife Patricia for her support as I take on additional work,” Jackson said in the release. “Monticello and UAM are home for me and my family, and I am honored to serve here. I am excited about my involvement in the athletic department and football program as we continue building on our successes and looking to the future.” According to Doss, Jackson’s primary duties as interim director will involve hiring vital staff members in the athletic department, working closely with campus leadership in setting university strategies and fundraising. On July 6, UAM reported that its athletic-related donations for the 2020-21 school year increased by 292% from 2019-20 and eclipsed the total amount over the past three years.

Jackson became the university’s 25th head football coach in 2011 and has mentored seven All-American honorees, nine All-Region selections and 40 All-Great American Conference athletes.

Several of Jackson’s former players have gone on to play in the NFL, Arena and Canadian football leagues.

Jackson’s 34 victories rank second-most among head coaches in UAM history. He is also credited with improving his program’s graduation rate from 19% in 2010 to 87% in 2021.