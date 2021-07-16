State adds 1,342 new covid cases, reports surge in vaccinations

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 1,342 — the second-highest daily increase since February.

The number of virus patients in the state's hospitals rose by double digits for the 11th consecutive day.

The state's death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 11, to 5,992.

Friday's increase in cases was larger by 187 than the one the previous Friday. It was the second largest one-day new case total since Feb. 9. The only one that was higher was a spike of 1,476 cases on Tuesday.

After dipping a day earlier, the average number of daily cases added to the state's tallies over a rolling seven-day period rose to 1,017. That was still slightly short of a recent high of 1,023 cases a day for the week ending Wednesday, however.

The number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals rose by 12, to 681, its highest level since Feb. 13.

The number of hospitalized covid-19 patients who were on ventilators remained for a second day at 119, its highest level since Feb. 12.

The number who were in intensive care fell by eight, to 240.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 671, to 9,750, its highest level since Feb. 15.

Based on numbers as of Thursday, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rankings on Friday listed Arkansas as the state with the most new cases per capita over a rolling seven-day period for the fourth consecutive day.

However, Arkansas Health Department figures showed an uptick in the state's vaccinations.

The number of doses providers reported having administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rose by 11,005, the largest daily increase since May 21.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 5,740, its highest level since the week ending May 31.

Health Department and CDC figures also showed a continued uptick in the number of Arkansans starting the vaccination process.

According to the CDC, the number of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose increased by an average of 3,380 a day the week ending Friday.

That was the largest average daily increase over a seven-day span since the week ending June 1.

More details in Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.