Happy birthday (July 17): You've come to a groovy place. Happy with your own company, everything else is just a bonus — and there will be so many bonuses this year. You'll be trusted with special knowledge, and you'll profit from it, too. Your work will go out to more people, which will allow you to explore higher realms of mastery.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You cultivate that which you need, and yet you still feel you never have enough of it. Since this feeling (not exactly one of lack, but of an ever-present, low-grade hunger) keeps your world spinning, you may as well embrace it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): What you aim for in love is a simple feeling, but it comes from an extremely sophisticated set of rules and decisions, covering many measures, involving a great number of details. Go easily. Give yourself a break.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): A new order is settling in. You don't have total control over this development, but you still have enough influence to alter destiny. Question of the night: Who do you need on your team?

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The sommelier calls the wine's color the "robe." And if you were a wine, your robe would be experienced as lighter and rosier than expected, breathing and grateful to be released from a bottled-up state.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When packing for a trip, start with opening the suitcase you'll use, the dimensions of which will make a lot of decisions for you. Containers are their own kind of inspiration. Content follows the form of the vessel.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Though the guru says are all one consciousness experiencing itself subjectively, you still seem to be having the hardest time figuring out what a certain someone is thinking.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): People are always asking you to be the judge because you're so fair. There's a reason judges get paid though; it's work. Find ways to appreciate the contributions of others without putting yourself in a position to rate them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Resist the impulse to demonstrate your value. While it might be nice to belong in someone's realm, you shouldn't have to prove yourself to get in. Good matches take off effortlessly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Noticing and honoring the negative space (whether physical, emotional or other, like silence or blankness) will double your perception. More than the punctuation to matter, space is its own beautiful (non)entity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It won't be appropriate to say everything you want to say, and the other person is also holding back. The two of you can read so much between the lines.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What you thought would be one choice turned out to be a lifestyle. The pursuit now accesses so much of your passion that you almost feel as though you're living for it — which is exactly what's needed for success at it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): No pressure, but ... people want your acceptance, crave your encouragement and look forward to your attention. It's a good thing you also get a charge from giving in this way and, in fact, will feel like you're the one receiving the gift .

PLUTO'S TAFFY PULL

The sun and Pluto opposition is nothing to get in the middle of, as they pull apart energy like taffy, reducing it to sticky wisps. So don’t reveal or give too much now. Remain your own secret. The good news is that it only takes one word to successfully avoid spreading yourself too thin, and that word is “no.”

LIBRA MOON BEAUTY TIPS

Though best known as the moon of partnership, the Libra moon is also highly artistic with the developed visual sense of an A-list celebrity stylist. Here are the Libra moon-inspired beauty tips by sign:

ARIES: Always bring mints. Kissing opportunities abound now for the passionate ram. Beautiful breath enhances the experience.

TAURUS: Invest in quality not quantity. One expensive pair of jeans is worth five cheap imitations.

GEMINI: One trendy item per outfit keeps you fresh. More than that gives you a diminishing return.

CANCER: Beauty starts at home, with uncluttered closets and a well-organized vanity station.

LEO: If you haven't found the optimal hair products, keep searching. It will be worth the cost.

VIRGO: A magnification mirror is the kind of must-have that appeals to your detail orientation.

LIBRA: Invest in your smile; it's your best asset.

SCORPIO: Salt is a basic element from the earth with many beauty applications; look into it.

AQUARIUS: Science is on your side. Try the latest beauty advancements.

Science is on your side. Try the latest beauty advancements. PISCES: A nice, long, hot bath restores your looks and your spirit at the same time.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Television mogul Mark Burnett was born when the Sun and Mercury were in intuitive Cancer, indicating keen instincts that go beyond what can be known by facts, figures and test markets. The producer of such shows as “Survivor,” “The Apprentice” and “Shark Tank” has abundant Leo influences in his natal chart with Venus and Uranus placed in the lion sign of entertainment.