In Sri Lanka, a dangerous climb for online school

BOHITIYAWA, Sri Lanka -- Getting online school lessons for residents of a remote Sri Lankan village requires a trek through dense bushes sometimes visited by leopards and elephants.

The teachers and about 45 schoolchildren in Bohitiwaya then climb more than 2 miles to the top of a rock to find an internet signal.

Information technology teacher Nimali Anuruddhika uses the signal to upload lessons for her students who haven't been able to go to school because of the covid-19 pandemic. The students who also live in the village make the same climb to download online lessons sent to them by their teachers.

Not all have mobile devices or laptops, with four or five children sharing one device.

Their parents, most of whom are farmers, often accompany their children. H.M. Pathmini Kumari, who accompanies his sixth-grade son, said the children climb the rock twice a day and their safety is a big concern for parents.

The village in the central-eastern part of the island country lacks basic amenities, and its children had been studying in a government school, now closed, that is about 10 miles away.

In the village of Lunugala, about 37 miles away, adults escort schoolchildren to a mountaintop treehouse in a forest reserve. It's about 30 feet high and has internet access. They take turns uploading their homework and downloading lesson plans.

Schools in Sri Lanka have been closed for the most part since March 2020.

Authorities say they make every effort to provide all children access to education, but Joseph Stalin, who heads the Ceylon Teachers' Union, says at most 40% of the country's 4.3 million students can participate in online classes. The majority lack access to devices or connectivity.

Sri Lanka's government on Monday began a campaign to vaccinate all teachers with a view to reopening schools soon.

A Sri Lankan student attends her online classes from a tree house where the mobile signal are receptive on a mountain in a reserve forest in Lunugala, Sri Lanka, July 3, 2021. Climbing rocks and sitting on tree tops is not part of their curriculum but children in villages surrounding the capital city are doing just that to be able to catch mobile signals to access their online classes. The digital divide fueled by uneven internet access and high data cost has forced many students out of the formal education system in Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lankan students sharing one smart phone attend their online classes from a tree house on a mountain in a reserve forest in Lunugala, Sri Lanka, July 3, 2021. Climbing rocks and sitting on tree tops is not part of their curriculum but children in villages surrounding the capital city are doing just that to be able to catch mobile signals to access their online classes. The digital divide fueled by uneven internet access and high data cost has forced many students out of the formal education system in Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lankan children sits on tree branches as they access their online lessons from a forest reserve in their village in Bibila, Sri Lanka, July 2, 2021. Climbing rocks and sitting on tree tops is not part of their curriculum but children in villages surrounding the capital city are doing just that to be able to catch mobile signals to access their online classes. The digital divide fueled by uneven internet access and high data cost has forced many students out of the formal education system in Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lankan students attend their online classes from a tree house on a mountain in a reserve forest in Lunugala, Sri Lanka, July 3, 2021. Climbing rocks and sitting on tree tops is not part of their curriculum but children in villages surrounding the capital city are doing just that to be able to catch mobile signals to access their online classes. The digital divide fueled by uneven internet access and high data cost has forced many students out of the formal education system in Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

A Sri Lankan student waits for his turn to climb a tree house to attend his online lessons on a mountain in a reserve forest in Lunugala, Sri Lanka, July 3, 2021. Climbing rocks and sitting on tree tops is not part of their curriculum but children in villages surrounding the capital city are doing just that to be able to catch mobile signals to access their online classes. The digital divide fueled by uneven internet access and high data cost has forced many students out of the formal education system in Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lankan children share a smart phone to receive their online lessons on a mountain top in a forest reserve in Bohitiyawa village in Meegahakiwula, Sri Lanka, July 2, 2021. Climbing rocks and sitting on tree tops is not part of their curriculum but children in villages surrounding the capital city are doing just that to be able to catch mobile signals to access their online classes. The digital divide fueled by uneven internet access and high data cost has forced many students out of the formal education system in Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)