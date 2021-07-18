Health care notebook

Arkansans venture out, virus poll says

Arkansans' public interactions increased in 2021 and reported hand-washing has dipped slightly, according to updated data from The Covid States Project.

The project -- a collaboration from Northwestern, Harvard and Rutgers university researchers -- has polled people in each state throughout the pandemic about their health behaviors.

A survey of 346 respondents in Arkansas from late June to early July asked respondents about their activities over the past 24 hours. Compared with what they said in February, more people had visited friends, attended church, gone to a doctor's office ,or patronized bars, cafes and restaurants.

Fewer people said they were avoiding crowded places or contact with others who don't live in their households.

The number of Arkansans who said they wore masks outside their homes decreased dramatically, from roughly 74% in the February survey period to around 42% in recent weeks. Arkansas' statewide mask mandate ended March 30.

The number of people who were "frequently washing hands" also shrank in June and July, the survey data shows.

More people in the Natural State also said they'd been in a room with 50 or more people from outside their households, rising from just over 2% of respondents in February to almost 5% in the latest survey period.

The data comes as Arkansas battles a surge of covid-19 infections, with hospitalizations rising to their highest levels since February, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported last week.

'Team Hope' walk slated for Sept. 25

The Arkansas chapter of a national advocacy group for people with Huntington's disease will host a benefit walk Sept. 25, the group announced last week.

The "Team Hope" walk will be held at Pulaski Heights Middle School in Little Rock. Related events are to take place in 100 cities, a news release said.

More information about the event is online at hdsa.org/thwarkansas.

Huntington's disease is a genetic disorder that affects the nerves and brain. The progressive condition, for which there is no known cure, causes problems with movement, thinking and mental health.