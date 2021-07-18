Incorporations

Benton County
Soleace Counseling LLC, Thea David, 570 Woods Drive, Centerton
Ais Recruiting Solutions LLC, Sean Allen, 21000 Nicodemus Church Road, Siloam Springs
Priyam LLC, Mummum Mund, 4505 S.W. Plumley Ave., Bentonville
Seba Investments LLC, Muthukala Dhanasekar, 4203 S.W. Acres Ave., Bentonville
Weekender Management LLC, Michelle Renee Ham, 3502 N.W. Mountainview Road, Bentonville
True Bearings, Matthew Skidd, 1009 Charing Cross, Cave Springs
Weyl'd Wood Ventures LLC, Susan Woodward, 308 S.W. 24th St., Suite 6, Bentonville
1414 Pineark Realty LLC, Jarrod Musano, 609 S.W. Eighth St., No. 600, Bentonville
Waters Home Improvements LLC, Melvin R. Waters, 11209 Walters Road, Bentonville
Aphrodite's Love Boutique LLC, Jessie Dawn May, 217 N. Fifth St., Rogers
McMillan & Bersi Properties LLC, Nicco Bersi, 801 Ravine St., Cave Springs
Hammer Down Performance LLC, Desirea Fletcher, 460 Barbet Drive, Centerton
Sembiyan Foods LLC, Rajeswari Ganesan, 4103 S.W. Bermuda Ave., Bentonville
Ng Contractors LLC, Laurah Elizabeth Funes, 462 Key West Salvage Road, Bentonville
Arkanmich LLC, Jerid D. Jones, 1069 W. Twin Springs Court, Siloam Springs
Twin Hollow Restore LLC, Ryan Foote, 36 Mayfair Drive, Bella Vista
Wrightshot Inc., Phillip Gates Wright, 1500 Phyllis St., Bentonville
2 Bee Done LLC, Cody Alec Wells, 509 Braithwaite St., Unit B, Bentonville
Charleston Express LLC, Selvi Sundaram, 900 Lakeview Drive, Centerton
Happy Minions LLC, Robert James Snow, 24456 Lamphear Road, Gentry
Slp Transport LLC, Pedro Pablo Gonzalez Martin, 13212 Moondance Road, Rogers
Polish Bar LLC, Julie Lilly, 200 Larson Ave., Lowell
Mauldin Mountain Enterprises LLC, Peter A. Day, 2107 W. Green Acres Drive, Rogers
Adam's Luxurious Rentals LLC, Adam Marshall Smith, 1041 W. Ashmore Landing Loop, Centerton
Ukko Enterprises LLC, Kenneth Samuel Larsen, 1030 Red Maple St., Centerton
Tonee Socks LLC, Alexis Centrone, 285 Hunt St., Pea Ridge
Tyklee Enterprise LLC, Kaozoua Vang, 401 E. Asher Court, Rogers
Bhc Enterprise LLC, Bruno Hidalgo, 201 Austin Ave., Decatur
Deer Valley Splicing LLC, Troy Welch, 70 Yocum Drive, Rogers
Deals R Us LLC, Ryan Scott Rasberry, 1017 Massey St., Decatur
Canna-Best Solutions LLC, Christopher Wayne Wright, 13122 El Montano Circle, Rogers
Cprm LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Crazy Ecochick Creations LLC, Christina Kessler, 501, Mary Lane, Rogers
Alivia's Exchange LLC, Neal Rollins III, 1706 S. Walton Blvd., No. 2913, Bentonville
Couey Enterprises LLC, Mandy Couey, 2 Deerhurst Lane, Bella Vista
Rlp Rentals LLC, Russel Lee Plumley, 1111 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Hideout Properties LLC, Rebecca Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Rusted Roof Ranch LLC, Sarah Mill, 427 Spring Cliff Drive, Little Flock
Way Out West Ventures LLC, Andrew Craig Bounds, 11 Valley View Circle, Bentonville
Renee Ryan Holdings LLC, Neal R. Elliott, 3 Charitcher Lane, Bella Vista
Meanwhile LLC, Theresa Leslie, 603 Tunbridge Drive, Bentonville
Red Fox Category Consulting LLC, Amanda Vestal, 3001 Red Fox Ridge, Bentonville
Waldron Storage LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers
Porch Swing Real Estate LLC, Charlotte M. Stacy, 1006 N.W. 11th St., Bentonville
Carroll County
Wambold Construction LLC, Jayme Wambold, 10176 Arkansas 21 North, Berryville
Beaver Lake Shore Cabins LLC, Chris Grohman, 2174 Mundell Road, Eureka Springs
Beaver Lake Shore Properties LLC, Chris Grohman, 2174 Mundell Road, Eureka Springs
Conroy Autos LLC, Conroy Hall, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
D Lawler Enterprises Inc., Christie E. Ball, 4052 E. Van Buren St., Suite D, Eureka Springs
Multi-Platinum Internet Cafe LLC, Lucas Anthony Poyner, 1003 S. Springfield Ave., Green Forest
Lazy T Boutique LLC, Casey Nichole Asbury, 2091 Carroll 620, Oak Grove
Brand One Financial Planning LLC, Brandon Lyle, 6607 Arkansas 221 North, Berryville
Berryville Choir Boosters, Johanna Edwards, 119 Carroll 408, Berryville
Madison County
Skidmark Pasture Services LLC, Michael K. Rose, 643 Madison 2187, Huntsville
Washington County
Pocket 9's LLC, Donna J. Stewart, 19315 Mount Hideaway Road, Winslow
Bountiful Treasures 4U LLC, Elizabeth Ann Eoff, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Broken Warrior Ministries, Anthony Roger Loftis, 1120 Battery Drive, Prairie Grove
Zealous Solutions Inc., Tyrone Cabalo, 19 E. Mountain St., No. 3, Fayetteville
Lux Fortunata LLC, Whitney Wade Swims, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Jb2 Ideas LLC, John Barry III, 1550 Electric Ave., I207, Springdale
Strikelab LLC, Jan Timpe, 1885 Larkspur St., Springdale
Fortem Avus LLC, James Keefe, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Discerning Security LLC, Danil Karandin, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-E, Fayetteville
Thrive Real Estate LLC, Sarah Harris, 3058 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville
Red Rock Painting Concepts LLC, David Good, 1425 N. Giles Road, Fayetteville
Debatearkansas Inc., Rachel Mauchline, 70 N. College Ave. Fayetteville
Global Marketing & Sourcing LLC, Kurt J. Lind, 414 E. Spring St., Fayetteville
Reliable Hauling LLC, Robert Phipps, 16046 Bill Campbell Road, Prairie Grove
Sassy & Grace LLC, Elena Thomas, 1445 Jims Place, Springdale
The Safety Institute LLC, Lloyd Franklin, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Big Hunna Bidnezz LLC, Justin Murdock, 70 N/ College Ave., Fayetteville
West Bros LLC, Carter West, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
M&M Trading LLC, Micah Murry, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-E, Fayetteville
Laporchia Davis LLC, Laporchia Davis, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-E, Fayetteville
Agartha LLC, Thomas McFarland, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-E, Fayetteville
Lindsey Lovebirds LLC, Gretchen A. Lindsey, 5348 W. Yellow Brick Road, Fayetteville
Big Pressure Transportation LLC, Nathaniel Paige, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-E, Fayetteville
Malonecutz LLC, Chadrick Malone, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-E, Fayetteville
Karavnn LLC, Jason Edward Osborne, 70 N. College Ave,. No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Jlm Outdoor Service LLC, James Clifton Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Stork's Secret LLC, Lacey O'Neill Jamison-Mangum, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Runkel Studio LLC, Michelle Cavanaugh, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-E, Fayetteville
Queen Minks Lashes & More LLC, Kanisha Owens, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
J&J Transport LLC, James Nolan Campbell, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Bougieblinks LLC, Makall Sellars, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Drivethru Drinks Texas LLC, Sarita Tedford, 75 N. East Ave., Suite 500, Fayetteville
Bat Sagely Holdings LLC, T. Craig Jones, 244 W. Dickson St., Suite 202, Fayetteville
Mountain View Springdale LLC, Kenneth Hall, 310 W. Emma Ave., Springdale
Rtbo Inc., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Cpc Medical Solutions Inc., Shaquendolyn Crawford, 8580 W. Park Ridge, Fayetteville
Spine Life Billing & Consulting LLC, Brittany Lee Biggers, 4846 W. Townbridge Drive, Fayetteville
Cashfish Motors Inc., Scott Wray, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville
Emmgem LLC, Tanya Miller, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-E, Fayetteville
Miller House LLC, Neil V. Miller, 7737 Longspur Ave., Springdale
Pond Pediatric Therapy LLC, Sarah Katherine Pond, 1900 S. Pumpkin Ridge Drive, Fayetteville
Solid Rock Quality Homes LLC, Daniel Mayer, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Kendall Communications LLC, Cassidy Elise Kendall, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Reborn Endeavors LLC, Joshua Mark Littlejohn, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Splitfinger LLC, Richard Blake Parker, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Glam Galore LLC, Starla Steward, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-E, Fayetteville
All American Junk Removal LLC, Luis Zeledon, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-E, Fayetteville
Miller 2 Millers Squared LLC, Maria Miller, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-E, Fayetteville
Sibling Heritage Meadows LLC, Ron Mackey, 3090 Shiraz Lane, Springdale
Creme De La Creme Ilashluxe Beauty Bar LLC, Roxana Flemons, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-E, Fayetteville
Pelican Relics LLC, Jason Curry Blue, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Andrew Adams Investment Group LLC, Andrew Adams, 3953 Wooded Ave., Springdale
Ap Home Repair & Solutions LLC, Aaron Lee Phillips, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Aaodds LLC, Lamar Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Cxo Logistics LLC, Shaunda Denise Gray, 791 Via Lucca Ave., Springdale
La Hoja Mobile Cigar Lounge LLC, Darrell Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
McConnell Agency LLC, Nicholas McConnell, 3130 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville
July First LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale
Advanced Power Wash LLC, Jose Alejandro Hernandez, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-E, Fayetteville
Beechmont Xtra Rentals LLC, Sarah Rack, 408 E. Lafayette St., Fayetteville
Heart & Soul Counseling LLC, Lisa Kellogg, 2905 Falcon Road, Springdale
Poop'n Scoop'n LLC, Colby Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-E, Fayetteville
Ata Kennels LLC, De Carlos Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Rg Flooring & Home Remodeling LLC, Remberto Garcia, 354 Erin Place, No. 102, Springdale
Green Plastics Recycling Inc., Andy Chang, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Camkel Broadcast Integration LLC, Clay Alan Middlebrook Sr., 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Royal Impressionz LLC, Darrell Dwayne Glenn Jr., 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Benelephant Mills Beauty Bar LLC, Tamika Tyler Williams , 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-E, Fayetteville
Vm Empire Inc., Valerie Morris, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Ljh Global Solutions LLC, Lavon Hervey, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-E, Fayetteville
Link In 25-8 LLC, Omar Lincoln, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Sunny Acres Farms LLC, James Brian Foster, 902 Crutcher St., Springdale
Gw Janitorial LLC, Marques Gatewood, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-E, Fayetteville
Metro Towing & Recovery Holdings LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Am Haul & Junk Removal LLC, Mahku Thorton Moghaddam, 2590 Dandelion St., Springdale
Gkjk LLC, Gary Sams, 3747 S. Black Oak Road, Fayetteville
Booker & Associates LLC, Michael Booker, 418 Spring Park Lane, Fayetteville
Maverick Man Investment Properties LLC, Coby J. Snyder, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
Laxton Vending Services LLC, Jordan Dwayne Laxton, 70 N. College Ave., No. 14-F, Fayetteville
J E B Painting LLC, Juan E. Batres, 4729 CB Place, Apt. A, Springdale
Acce Concrete Cutting LLC, Charles J. Oyler, 2502 Trudi Place, Springdale
The Call Forum LLC, Jim Glose, 1809 Willard St., Springdale.