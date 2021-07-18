Little Rock police make arrest in fatal shooting at liquor store

Little Rock police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon at Westside Wine & Spirits on Rodney Parham Road.

Patrick Brown, 34, was arrested on charges of capital murder. Brown surrendered to officers early Sunday morning after having barricaded himself inside a Meredith Court apartment near Reservoir Road, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Officers were called before 5 p.m. Saturday to the liquor store. They found one person, a liquor store employee, shot when they arrived. The person was later pronounced dead. Edwards said the shooting happened at the drive-thru.

"It was a random shooting," Edwards said.

Police will release the name of the victim once next of kin has been notified, Edwards said.