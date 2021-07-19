1 in custody after fatal shooting in Pine Bluff, police say

One person is in custody after a man was found killed in an apartment parking lot Sunday night, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Officers went to the apartments at 4332 Union Ave. around 9:40 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who was dead and who appeared to have been shot, a news release from the department states. One person is in custody, and no other suspects are being sought, police said.

According to authorities, the body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of family members.

This killing marks Pine Bluff's 15th homicide this year.