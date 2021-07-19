ASC to showcase project this fall

It's late Thursday morning as Rachel Miller unlocks the front door to the now completed two story, approximately 11,000-square-foot ART WORKS on Main. It opens to an area filled with tall tables and seating, cafe style, bordered by a sleek, modern concession stand. Clean and inviting.

Eventually, the cafe at 627 S. Main St. might serve as a gathering place, explained Miller, executive director of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

While the construction is complete on the facility, Miller said they are now focused on the details such as furnishings and furniture, and the installation of a bike rack near the front door.

The current plan is to host an official opening in mid-September in time for the ASC production of "The Miracle Worker." It will be performed in the ART WORKS' Robinson Black Box Theater.

It seats 65 and was named for the late Adam B. Robinson Jr., who was a generous and longtime supporter of ASC.

"This space is great for small (musical) ensembles," Miller said.

When opened The ART WORKS will host events, music and theater performances and offer visiting interns or teaching artists a place to stay and work while in Pine Bluff.

Also located downstairs is a studio apartment that's compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a work studio, and a laundry room.

Upstairs there is a large common area, four apartments and four work studios. Off the common area, a doorway leads to a catwalk that stretches out above the black box theater.

As a result of the new facilities and program expansion such as their summer workshops, Miller said, "We are growing and have positions to fill."

Currently, ASC is advertising for a communications and development coordinator, ARTSpace public program coordinator and a gallery assistant.

DEVELOPING A PLAN

Miller was the driving force behind and responsible for the renovations at the ART WORKS and The ARTspace on Main, a two story, approximately 11,000-square-foot facility at 623 S. Main St., next door to The ART WORKS.

From concept and designs to construction and completion, the process took more than four years, she said.

AMR Architects and East Harding Construction, both of Little Rock, oversaw the rehabilitation of both facilities. AMR Architects was also involved in the interior design.

"They paid attention to my vision," Miller said.

The two buildings are located on the 600 blocks next to ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St., and all together, the campus will be referred to ARTx3, Miller said.

The cost for the rehab of both ARTworks and ARTSpace totaled about $5.5 million, and made possible by supporters including the Windgate Foundation, the Kline Family Foundation, the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Endowment Fund and other donors.

The Windgate Foundation donated about $2.5 million for the overall rehab, and later made a $300,000 Bridge Grant for the program support for all three facilities.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, who recently toured the two facilities, said she was pleased.

"It is a great addition to downtown," Washington said.

A VIEW FROM THE BOARD

Tom Bennett, treasurer on the ASC board of directors and a retired engineer, described Miller as a "visionary."

Bennett compared her accomplishments in Pine Bluff to those in larger cities such as Tampa, Fla., and Atlanta, Ga., where he worked during his career.

"It celebrates and highlights a diversity of art that reflects the area," Bennett said.

The expanded campus provides "people in the Southeast (Arkansas) region an opportunity to explore art. A venue to meet and engage with other creative minds," Bennett said.

"It's a place where all races can congregate and enjoy the fine arts of life," Bennett said.

"I love the redos," Bennett said about both buildings.

He graduated from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and later earned a master's degree, and he was involved in a number of renovations around the country during his career.

"Dr. Miller kept the integrity of the building while infusing it with modern touches," Bennett said.

For example, she retained the original walls and unique features but added modern lighting. As well, it provides visiting artists with a compact but comfortable place to stay while here.

The ARTSpace on Main was built in 1920 as a firehouse, and The ART WORKS was built around the same time and was home to Davis Auto Parts for about 30 years.

Sandra Fisher is an ASC board of directors past chairman.

"The new ARTSpace and ART WORKS buildings are a beautiful addition to the Arts and Science Center," she said.

"The design team, working closely with the architects, helped to create a space beyond what we envisioned. I love that they used as much of the original structure as possible to preserve some of Pine Bluff's downtown history," Fisher said.

"The expansion will allow for more programming and opportunities to serve Pine Bluff and surrounding communities," Fisher said.

As part of the board of trustees, Fisher added that it was a privilege to work closely with Miller and her staff on the renovations.

Bennett said, "I'm speaking from the heart. I love the buildings. The work is outstanding."

For details on The ARTworks and The ARTSpace, visit asc701.org/artspace.

Although the construction is completed, Rachel Miller, executive director of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, is still busy working on The ART WORKS’s decorating details. It’s scheduled to open in mid-September. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

The downstairs studio apartment is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and also offers a fully functional kitchen. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)