Bella Vista veteran receives Legion of Honour medal

BELLA VISTA -- World War II veteran Kenneth "KB" Smith of Bella Vista was awarded the Legion of Honour medal by French Consul General Alexis Andres on July 7 at Lakepoint Restaurant.

Doug Fowler, who served as emcee for the event, said when he first got to know Smith he asked him if he had ever served in the military, and Smith revealed that he had been at Omaha Beach on D-Day, four days after his 19th birthday.

Andres said the award is France's most prestigious national honor. It dates back to 1802 when Napoleon Bonaparte instituted a new order as a way to recognize merit among civilians and soldiers. The award has remained France's highest honor through the years, and France has begun giving it to World War II veterans for their role in liberating France.

Andres said the U.S. and France have an "unbreakable friendship" and that the two countries have never stopped working together.

He said the title that goes with the award is Knight of Legion of Honour. He said that is a strange title in the 21st century.

"Even if horses are common in Arkansas, we don't see many knights in shining armor," he said.

He said a knight is one who has demonstrated virtue, bravery and a strong commitment to a noble cause. He said Smith demonstrated these attributes during World War II while in a foreign land and while willing to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Smith said, "I really am honored to receive this tonight."

He said the warship he served on, the USS Satterlee, was chosen to be first at the D-Day invasion because of its superior firing ability. He said he does not care to talk about the war but shared some memories from his service.

According to the Naval History and Heritage Command website, the USS Satterlee took part in Operation Neptune, ensuring the safety of the convoy of minesweepers during the crossing of the English Channel on the night of June 5, 1944. On the morning of June 6, D-Day, it supported the landing of the 2nd Ranger Battalion at Pointe du Hoc.

In 1942, he shared with his family that he wanted to join the Marines and told his parents he needed their signatures because he was only 17. When he went to the recruiter, they took his height and weight and he was 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighed 120 pounds. The recruiter told him he needed to be 125 pounds, so he went home and ate "a lot of bananas" and put on the needed five pounds.

He shared that he went to a career specialist and decided he wanted to be a gunner on a TBF fighter, and he was told he needed to be familiar with code. He was given a little training on the code and failed the test, so he did not get to fly in a fighter. However, after the war, he got his private pilot's license and flew with the civil air patrol for several years.

"One of the biggest thrills was coming back home and pulling into port" and seeing the crowds waiting for the returning ships, he said. It made him proud to be an American, he added.

He said the award was the "icing on the cake" of his naval service.

Smith thought he would receive the Legion of Honour when he and his wife Sue attended the 75th Anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, in June 2019. There was, however, an ironic snafu.

"I got notice a while back and went to France for the 75th reunion and at that time was supposed to receive the honor," he said. "But there was another Kenneth Smith from Arkansas there, and there was some confusion, so I didn't get it then."

Smith offered to travel to Houston, Texas, home of a French Consulate, to receive his recognition.

"We still travel even though I'm 96," he said. "But they told me no, that they would like to come to Bella Vista and have a ceremony. That was a very nice gesture. They didn't have to do that. But yes, I'm honored. It means a whole, whole lot."