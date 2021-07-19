North Little Rock man charged with dragging officer with car during traffic stop

A North Little Rock man was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit capital murder after he dragged a North Little Rock police officer approximately 25 yards during a traffic stop, according to a news release.

Delvin Hammond, 42, was also charged with second-degree battery and fleeing, according to the release from North Little Rock Police spokeswoman Sgt. Carmen Helton.

Hammond was stopped by a patrol officer at around 1:45 p.m. at 2522 Arkansas 161 because the occupants of the car were not wearing seat belts, the release said.

However, when the officer learned Hammond had active warrants, he began to drive away.

The officer, who was not named in the release, had his upper torso hanging inside the driver's side window and was dragged until he was thrown clear and hit his head on the concrete, according to the release.

Hammond and his passenger, Timothy Emmitt, 26, of North Little Rock, were later arrested.

The officer was taken to local hospital for evaluation and was released.

Emmitt was charged with solicitation to commit capital murder, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver (marijuana) and possession of control substance with purpose to deliver (Schedule I), the release said.