1 arrest made in 15th PB slaying

One person is in custody after a man was found apparently shot to death in an apartment parking lot Sunday night, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Officers went to the apartments at 4332 Union Ave. around 9:40 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who was dead and who appeared to have been shot, a news release from the department states. One person is in custody, and no other suspects are being sought, police said.

According to authorities, the body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. The victim's name was being withheld pending notification of family members.

This killing marks Pine Bluff's 15th homicide this year.

In another homicide that occurred Saturday, a Pine Bluff man who police say shot his brother to death and wounded his mother is being held on $500,000 secured bond in the Dub Brassell Detention Center.

Jefferson County District Court Judge John Kearney on Monday found probable cause for Kyron Shamond Martin, 18, to be charged with first-degree murder and first-degree battery following a Saturday afternoon physical altercation with his brother at a residence in the 1700 block of Belmoor Avenue. Prosecutors identified the deceased as Mekale Martin, 21, and said their mother, Cynthia Kimble, was shot in her left hand after trying to break up the altercation.

Kimble has been treated and released from Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Police say they responded to the shooting shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Jefferson County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Beth Carson read an affidavit from a Pine Bluff Police detective during Monday's hearing. Carson said that officers noticed a "disturbance" between two Black males upon arrival at the residence. One male allegedly struck the other while holding him down, and police determined the one being struck was the shooter upon detaining both men.

Both males and their mother were transported to the local hospital, where Mekale Martin died, Carson read. Kyron Martin was released and transported to the detective's office, where he told investigators he got into an argument with his brothers.

Kimble reportedly told investigators Kyron Martin knew he would not win against his older brothers, picked up a handgun, started fighting, shot Mekale Martin and struck his mother as she started to break up the fight.

Kyron Martin has no prior criminal history, Carson said. His next court date has been set for Aug. 24.

Kyron Martin indicated he would hire his own attorney.