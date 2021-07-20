• French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday made American civil-rights leader Jesse Jackson a commander of the Legion of Honor, France's highest award, for helping "change the destiny of the United States" and with it, the world. "You are a brother to us," Macron told Jackson, who sat beside the podium as Macron spoke at a ceremony held at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris. Jackson, 79, founder of the Rainbow/PUSH coalition and two-time U.S. presidential candidate, had gallbladder surgery this year and is being treated for Parkinson's disease. Jackson did not make any remarks during the ceremony. The civil-rights leader has remained active despite his health problems. He has advocated for vaccinations against covid-19 in Black communities with below-average inoculation rates. Through Chicago-based Rainbow/PUSH, the 1984 and 1988 candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination also has continues to advocate for voting rights. Last month, Jackson was arrested and ticketed for obstructing traffic during a voting rights demonstration near the U.S. Capitol. Macron recounted Jackson's life, from his childhood in segregated South Carolina to his work with Martin Luther King Jr. and his activism in Chicago. After draping a red ribbon with a medal around Jackson's neck, Macron clasped his hand amid applause from the small invited audience. "He's a visionary with talent for uniting and leading people, whose moral and physical courage ... has helped him to overcome adversity and change the destiny of the United States, our oldest ally, and to change our world for the better," Macron said.

• After a year and a half away because of the pandemic, relentless road warrior Bob Dylan returned to a concert stage on Sunday -- at least online. He performed for fans who paid $25 to watch online through the livestreaming platform Veeps. It was less a concert than a stylized black-and-white film, with the 80-year-old singer fronting a four-piece band in a juke joint before audience members who smoked a lot and paid little attention to him. Dylan hasn't performed live since December 2019, covid-19 finally concluding his so-called Never Ending tour. His wardrobe changes and differences in the placement of the band and audience made clear that his performance, titled "Shadow Kingdom," did not run straight through. His audience, actors rather than fans, didn't applaud. Dylan concentrated on material from early in his career, including infrequently performed numbers like "Queen Jane Approximately" or "Wicked Messenger." After a stark version of "It's All Over Now, Baby Blue," the performance was over in less than an hour. Dylan hasn't announced any further online appearances and hasn't said when he is returning to the road.