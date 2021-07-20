NWA Fishing Report

Beaver Lake

The water’s warming up and so is walleye fishing.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said trolling is the best way to catch walleye. Troll crank baits, jerk baits or nightcrawler rigs along points and gravel flats 15 to 25 feet deep.

Catfish are biting well with all fishing methods. Bait limb lines or trotlines with small sunfish to target flathead catfish. Liver or night-crawlers are good to use with rod and reel. Crappie fishing is slow.

Striped bass are scattered. Try top-water lures from first light to sunrise in the Rocky Branch area. Use brood minnows 20 feet deep or shallower later. Black bass are biting fair on top-water lures early. Go with plastic worms or jig and pigs later in the day. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-80s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports good bluegill fishing with worms or crickets in shallow water. Black bass fishing is good with plastic worms or swim baits worked near the bottom. Top-water lures should work early.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports good trout fishing with Power Bait in bright colors. Good lures to use include size 5 Flicker Shads, size 5 countdown Rapalas and small jigs in olive or brown.

For fly fishing, try heavy nymphs, white streamers or size 16 blue dun midges. Table Rock Lake is backed up into the tailwater creating high water. Wade-fishing conditions are best near the dam. Power generation at Beaver Dam is mainly in the afternoon.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said bluegill and catfish are both biting crickets or worms. Black bass fishing is good with all types of lures, from bottom-bumping baits to top-water. Crappie fishing is fair. Use minnows or jigs starting at the bottom and work toward the top until fish are located. Go with glow worms or nightcrawlers for catfish.

Lake Sequoyah

Toby Carroll at the lake office said black bass fishing is good with top-water lures, spinner baits and plastic worms. Troll small crank baits to catch crappie. Catfish are biting fair on liver or nightcrawlers.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said nighttime fishing for black bass is picking up. Spinner baits in dark colors or jig and pigs are good to use. Chatter baits and other top-water lures are good for bass at night or early in the morning.

Trout fishing continues to be good at Lake Brittany. Trout may move deeper, about 20 feet, as the water warms. Try Power Bait or other prepared trout baits. Small spoons may also work.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to Property Owners Association members and their guests.

Elk River

Big Elk Floats and Camping reports good fishing for black bass with top-water lures and tube baits in dark colors. Catfish are biting creek minnows. Sunfish are biting worms.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said the best fishing for black bass is early morning or at night. All types of soft plastic lures are working. Try top-water lures or square-bill crank baits early.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits, 4-inch plastic lizards, Zoom Baby Brush Hogs and Ned rigs. Watermelon red or green pumpkin are good colors. For top-water action try a Tiny Torpedo, Whopper Plop-per or small buzz bait.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing at Grand Lake for largemouth bass. Use plastic worms, spinner baits or Alabama rigs around docks and rocky shorelines. Try for catfish with cut bait or live bait.

At Lake Eucha, largemouth bass are biting well on spinner baits or plastic worms. Crappie are fair on minnows or jigs. Channel catfish are biting well on liver, cut bait or live bait.

Lake Tenkiller is fishing well for largemouth bass with top-water lures, spinner baits and plastic worms. Catfish are biting well on cut bait or small sunfish.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports the best fishing for black bass is along gravel points and gravel flats. Try swim baits near the bottom early. Use a jig and pig or drop-shot rig later 15 to 25 feet deep. Buzz baits may work early in the backs of coves in the James River arm of the lake.

NWA Outdoors