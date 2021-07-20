Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Mannings land gig together

ESPN has finally landed Peyton Manning as a "Monday Night Football" commentator. It's just not in a way anyone expected, and it won't be for the full season. Walt Disney Company announced on Monday a partnership with Manning and his Omaha Productions company in which Peyton and Eli Manning will be part of a "Monday Night Football" MegaCast for 10 games a year the next three seasons. Peyton Manning, who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month, has long been rumored as a "Monday Night Football" commentator since he retired after the 2015 season, but the sides were never able to reach an agreement. The Mannings' MegaCast will debut the first three weeks of this season, including the Sept. 13 opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders, with the remaining seven weeks to be announced. It will air on ESPN2 and be streamed on ESPN-Plus while the standard broadcast will be on ESPN and/or ABC. The MNF crew of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will return for a second season.

Raiders' president resigns

Las Vegas Raiders team President Marc Badain has resigned just before the start of training camp after helping orchestrate the team's move to Las Vegas. Owner Mark Davis announced Monday that Badain is leaving the organization and that executive vice president and general counsel Dan Ventrelle will take over on an interim basis. Badain went from being a ball boy for the team to a 30-year career with the organization. He eventually became the chief financial officer for the team and was an assistant to former CEO Amy Trask. He took over as interim president in 2013 when Trask resigned and got the full-time job in 2015. He helped put together the stadium deal in Las Vegas that led to the team's move from Oakland last year into sparkling Allegiant Stadium.

BASEBALL

Mets' manager suspended

New York Mets Manager Luis Rojas was suspended Monday for two games and fined for excessive arguing with umpires, an outburst that followed a bizarre play a day earlier at Pittsburgh. Rojas was to begin serving his suspension Monday night at Cincinnati. He said he was not offered the chance to appeal. The amount of the fine was not revealed. Bench coach Dave Jauss will take over managerial duties. Mets starter Taijuan Walker made a huge misplay in the first inning Sunday with the bases loaded and the Pirates leading 3-0. Kevin Newman hit a dribbler down the line and the ball started in foul territory but then began spinning back toward the line. Walker swooped in and swatted at the ball, trying to make contact while it was still foul. But TV replays showed the ball was touching the chalk when Walker hit it, and plate umpire Jeremy Riggs called it a fair ball. Rojas immediately ran out to argue the call and was ejected. He said he wanted the umpires to conference to make sure the call was correct, even though the play was not reviewable.

Marlins send 2 to IL

The Miami Marlins placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and infielder/outfielder Garrett Cooper on the 10-day injured list Monday after the pair got hurt a day earlier at Philadelphia. Chisholm left in the first inning with a left shoulder contusion after a diving attempt on Bryce Harper's single in short right field. Cooper departed in the eighth inning after a collision at first base with Travis Jankowski. He has a left elbow sprain. Miami recalled outfielder Lewis Brinson and selected right-handed relief pitcher Andrew Bellatti from Class AAA Jacksonville.

Means set to return

Baltimore Orioles ace John Means will return from a left shoulder strain to start tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays. The left-hander, 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA in 12 starts this season, last pitched June 5 against Cleveland. He made three minor-league rehab outings, including a three-inning stint with Class AAA Norfolk on Thursday. Means threw a no-hitter, falling short of a perfect game because of a wild pitch on a third strike, against Seattle on May 5. Baltimore entered Monday with an AL-worst record of 30-62. Means missed an opening day assignment in 2020 due to a shoulder injury. The problem is an area of muscles in the back of the shoulder.

OLYMPICS

Phelps to commentate

Michael Phelps will be part of NBC's Olympics coverage as a correspondent and swimming commentator, the network announced Monday. Phelps -- who has won the most medals (28) and gold medals (23) in Olympic history -- will call selected swimming events with Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines, and contribute features as a correspondent during prime-time coverage. Phelps, who swam in five Games from 2000-16, did some work for NBC during its coverage of last month's U.S. swimming trials. "I know he's going to offer some incredible insight on especially those races that he has won so many gold medals in," Gaines said during a teleconference.