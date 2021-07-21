OPINION | FRONT BURNER: Easy Tres Leches Cake for the happy newlyweds

Seven weeks ago my niece got married — Congratulations, Brooke and Kyle!

As tempting as it is to write a column with marriage advice, I'm not going to do that. They're young and just starting out on their own in this world and they probably wouldn't listen anyway.

As someone who took her parents' threats — you can't do that until you're 30! — seriously and didn't get married until I was in my early 30s, a part of me feels they're entirely too young to be on this journey. On the other hand, if you know you've found the one, why wait?

My parents were roughly the same age Brooke and Kyle are now when they married and they celebrated their 59th anniversary this year.

As I type, the newlyweds are packing up their wedding presents and all of their belongings as they prepare to move across the country to start their life together. The Arizona desert will likely be just one of many places the couple call home.

I can't wait to see what the future has in store for them. And Brooke, I'm just a text message or call away, whether you're looking for a recipe or just want to talk.

Speaking of recipes ...

This one is for my new nephew and his bride.

Easy Tres Leches Cake

For the cake:

1 package butter recipe golden cake or yellow cake mix

3 eggs, room temperature

2 /3 cup milk

½ cup butter, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For the tres leches:

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

For the topping:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Cinnamon, optional, for dusting

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan.

In a large bowl, combine cake mix, eggs, milk, softened butter and vanilla; beat on low speed 30 seconds. Beat on medium 2 minutes.

Transfer to prepared pan. Bake 30-35 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack 20 minutes.

In a 4-cup measuring cup, whisk sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk and 1 cup of the heavy cream until blended. Using a skewer or large fork, generously poke holes in top of warm cake. Pour milk mixture slowly over cake, filling holes. Cool 30 minutes longer. Refrigerate, covered, at least 4 hours or overnight.

In a bowl, beat the remaining cup of heavy cream until it begins to thicken. Add confectioners' sugar and vanilla; beat until soft peaks form. Spread over cake. If desired, dust lightly with cinnamon.

Makes 12 to 16 servings.